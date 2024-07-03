Heading into Ange Postecoglou's second Premier League campaign at Tottenham, Daniel Levy will be looking to equip him with a few extra tools with the aim of breaking into those Champions League places next season.

One position of interest is central midfield, with many different profiles being mentioned and a focus being set on this area for Postecoglou due to injuries in the middle last season. James Maddison spent a prolonged period on the sideline through injury, whilst the likes of Rodrigo Bentancur and Yves Bissouma also had their own problems.

Spurs has already made one midfield acquisition in Leeds United star Archie Gray, but who else could they target in order to add composure and passing ability in the middle of the park?

Tottenham searching for more midfielders

According to reports from Spain, Tottenham are amongst three clubs interested in PSG midfielder Fabian Ruiz, including Real Betis and Atlético Madrid.

After some impressive performances for Spain at EURO 2024, Postecoglou reportedly sees Ruiz as "the perfect complement to James Maddison in the Spurs midfield".

Ruiz has played three of Spain's four games at the Euros so far, scoring two goals and providing two assists from central midfield, forming a formidable pairing with Manchester City midfielder Rodri.

How Ruiz compares to Christian Eriksen

Christian Eriksen is perhaps the best example in recent years for Tottenham of a creative passer, who can add goals and assists from midfield whilst controlling the game at his own tempo. However, they've not really had anyone in this ilk since.

The Denmark international made 305 appearances for Spurs, scoring 69 goals and providing 88 assists in his time at the club.

The "incredible" Ruiz, as dubbed by Spain manager Luis de la Fuente, was a key part of Luis Enrique's PSG side, making 35 appearances in all competitions, including nine Champions League appearances, as PSG lost out in the Semi-Finals to Borussia Dortmund.

The Spaniard scored three goals and provided seven assists in his 35 appearances, as he helped PSG towards another Ligue 1 title, finishing nine points above second-placed Monaco.

Eriksen was a primary creator for Tottenham, using his extensive passing range to dictate games and make his mark. The Dane averaged 2.65 key passes per 90 for Tottenham in the 2017/18 season, whilst also providing an xAG (expected assisted goals) of 0.32 per 90.

Ruiz isn't quite making the same print on games as the more attack-minded Eriksen was, averaging 1.35 key passes per 90 this season, and providing an xAG of only 0.09 per 90.

However, the 28-year-old shows a similar level of progressive passing from midfield, averaging 6.24 progressive passes per 90 this campaign.

A pass is considered progressive if the distance between the starting point and the next touch is at least 10 meters closer to the opponent's goal or any completed pass into the penalty area.

In comparison, Eriksen averaged a whopping 9.3 progressive passes per 90 in the 2017/18 season, but in the following two seasons, he produced 6.88, and 6.07 progressive passes per 90, almost parallel to what Ruiz produced last term at PSG.

Whilst Ruiz might not add the instant G/A levels of Eriksen at Tottenham, he definitely adds composure on the ball and an ability to play through the lines. He has also shown for Spain his eye for a goal and the ability to get forward and impact the game when partnered with some defensive protection like Rodri.