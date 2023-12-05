Tottenham Hotspur can take much confidence from the hard-fought draw against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon, with Ange Postecoglou's injury-hit squad snapping a three-match losing streak.

Having stormed into early title contention in the Premier League this season, Spurs' exciting new era under fresh management was derailed after defeat against Chelsea kicked off a period of struggle, but for all the injuries and suspensions, there has been a pleasing new mindset attached to this squad.

Postecoglou has instilled belief and convinced his players that they can compete against the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and City - who have all failed to beat Spurs this season - and if the transfer strategy across coming windows can maintain its effectiveness then there is every possibility that a golden age could be nigh.

Tottenham's 15-year trophy drought has been a prominent talking point in English footballing discourse but there's a sense that this is not really important under Postecoglou's wing: the football is doing the talking and with time and effort entrusted in the Australian the illustrious benefits will surely follow.

But work is needed on the transfer front nonetheless, and while the backline appears to call for immediate attention, Rodrigo Bentancur's recent injury could accelerate the bolstering of the engine room.

Tottenham transfer news - Kalvin Phillips

According to a report from Football Insider over the weekend, Tottenham are firmly in contention to sign Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips in January, with the England international finding minutes hard to come by with the treble winners.

The interest comes after Bentancur suffered an ankle ligament tear against Aston Villa one week ago, with the Uruguayan sidelined until February having only just returned from a long-term issue.

Phillips, who signed for City from Leeds United for £45m in 2022, will be concerned about his place in England's European Championship squad next year and may push for a move in January, with Pep Guardiola happy to grant his departure.

With Newcastle United, West Ham United and Juventus all eager to swoop, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy will need to act swiftly to secure the 28-year-old's signature this winter.

Kalvin Phillips' style of play

Phillips has chalked up 29 appearances for City but has failed to inspire and was left hot under the collar after his manager branded him "overweight" after the seasonal pause for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar one year ago.

The £150k-per-week midfielder has played eight matches for Manchester City so far this season but has only started once, in a 1-0 Carabao Cup defeat against Newcastle United.

It just hasn't worked out, and there's little point in extending this protracted transfer when the January window presents an opportunity to start afresh, and given Tottenham's needs, a move makes sense.

Starring with Leeds United before his move to Manchester, the 31-cap star was the nucleus of Marcelo Bielsa's eye-catching side, blitzing into promotion from the Championship and securing a ninth-place finish on their return in 2020/21, scoring a noteworthy 62 goals.

Despite his peripheral role over the past year or so, Phillips has succeeded in showcasing his finest attributes and ranks among the top 1% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for pass completion and passes attempted, the top 4% for shots taken, the top 5% for clearances and the top 17% for blocks per 90, as per FBref.

Further, with Leeds during the 2020/21 campaign, Phillips dazzled across 29 matches, completing 85% of his passes, averaging 1.2 key passes, 2.6 tackles and 1.6 interceptions per game and winning 63% of his dribbles, as per Sofascore - proclaimed to be a "monster" of a player by former Crystal Palace maverick Yannick Bolasie.

Kalvin Phillips: Key Characteristics Strengths Weaknesses Tackling Aerial duels Blocking Discipline Interceptions Direct free-kicks *Sourced via WhoScored

Hailed as an "expert deep-lying midfielder" by former Whites boss Neil Redfearn, it's understandable that Postecoglou is enticed by the proposition of welcoming him to the fold, and injuries notwithstanding, there is little to suggest that he would not prove a reliable and industrious figure.

His past experience on Premier League soil is indicative of his prospects of success at a team such as Tottenham, if provided with the platform to cement a prominent role and make an impact in the centre of the park, holding the team together and allowing his forward-thinking teammates to flourish.

Why Tottenham must sign Kalvin Phillips

Postecoglou has much to contend with, and Bentacur's absence will be compounded by the loss of Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr in January and possibly February due to the African Cup of Nations.

Luckily, Phillips is listed as a comparable player to Bissouma on FBref, with the tenacious midfielder perhaps slotting into Postecoglou's system without disrupting the harmony.

Last season, Bissouma struggled to blend into life at the London club after completing a £35m transfer from Brighton & Hove Albion at the end of the 2021/22 campaign, with former Seagulls manager Graham Potter dubbing him an "incredible talent".

But the £55k-per-week ace really did struggle to make an impact as Tottenham toiled last term, only starting ten times in the league as injuries further inhibited his chance of thriving.

The Malian star ranks among the top 2% of midfielders for pass completion, the top 7% for passes attempted and successful take-ons, the top 20% for progressive passes, progressive carries and interceptions, and the top 12% for tackles and clearances per 90.

He has been a veritable machine in the middle this term but will be absent after the new year, and Phillips would be the perfect replacement given that he could emulate the passing prowess and sharpen his defensive efforts to protect the backline.

While Phillips is understandably rusty right now and would take a bit of time to return to his peak, there is little question of his quality and the consistency of Gareth Southgate's trust in him for England showcases this, whether supporters agree with the selection or not.

Tottenham must now complete the signing; the recent draw against Manchester City is evidence of the club's strength and commitment to completing a positive conclusion to the season, and Phillips could add the requisite depth in the centre.