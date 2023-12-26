Tottenham Hotspur are approaching the end of the festive period with renewed optimism after a remarkable start to the 2023/24 campaign, with a five-match winless run halting a tentative claim for the Premier League title.

Nonetheless, Ange Postecoglou's injury-hit side have returned to form after a testing period, having amassed three successive victories to reclaim a spot in the top four ahead of champions Manchester City - who, albeit, have a game in hand.

With the January transfer window fast approaching, Spurs have a glorious opportunity to make some signings to bolster the ranks, with Postecoglou revealing earlier in December that strengthening the central defence would be the first port of call.

But the Australian has a vision, and with the attacking ranks also in need of attention, the 2024 summer transfer window could be one of much movement down at N17, with recent reports linking Tottenham to an exciting bid for Federico Chiesa.

Spurs transfer news - Federico Chiesa

According to Italian outlet Tutto Juve - as per Sport Witness - Tottenham are making moves behind the scenes to sign Chiesa from Serie A giants Juventus, with reports last month attributing Postecoglou's side with growing interest.

While a winter transfer is unlikely, the Old Lady are resigned to his eventual sale, given their financial problems and his contract expiring in 2025, and would entertain offers of €80m (£69m), with hopes that stellar showings at next year's European Championships would encourage offers.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle United have also been named as suitors in recent months, so Spurs would be wise to press for a deal swiftly and secure an exciting new addition to Postecoglou's squad.

Federico Chiesa's style of play

Chiesa is an impressive, dynamic forward with an array of skills that would enhance Spurs' squad, having been called "world-class" by ex-footballer Alessandro Pierini in the past, though there are unavoidable concerns over his injury record.

In 2022, Chiesa suffered an ACL injury and missed a staggering 66 matches as he struggled to return to fitness, and while the 2022/23 campaign was indeed blighted by the problem, he did return to form at the end of the season, clinching four goal contributions across the final five games.

Described as a "wizard" by writer Roger Bennett, Chiesa has found success across a range of roles but has been utilised frequently as a sort of shadow striker this season, playing centrally and posting five goals and two assists across 13 starting appearances in the Italian top-flight.

As per Sofascore, the 44-cap Italy international has complemented his direct return by creating 1.5 key passes per game, also winning 56% of his contested duels to highlight his tenacity and defensive application.

Silky and inventive, Chiesa would add a dimension to Tottenham's team and continue the rise under Postecoglou's management, and while he's not the prolific centre-forward that is understood to be an area of attention for the club, his style and multi-positional effectiveness would be something worth welcoming to the fold.

Federico Chiesa: Most Similar PL Forwards # Player Club 1 Bryan Mbeumo Brentford 2 Cody Gakpo Liverpool 3 Gabriel Jesus Arsenal *Sourced via FBref

His creativity could be the perfect asset to continue the dynamism of Spurs' side, ranking among the top 12% of forwards across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists, the top 5% for shot-creating actions, the top 12% for progressive passes, the top 2% for progressive carries, the top 8% for successful take-ons and the top 7% for tackles per 90, as per FBref.

This approach would be a brilliant tool to augment the Tottenham squad, with Chiesa's creativity potentially blending sweetly with playmaker James Maddison's in a deeper-lying role, allowing the likes of Heung-min Son and Richarlison to succeed in their goalscoring escapades.

How Federico Chiesa compares to Heung-min Son

Given that Chiesa is a capable forward on top of his natural wide role, he could be lined up as the perfect successor to Son's place in the team, though the South Korean star will certainly not be going anywhere any time soon.

Aged 31, Son has been with Tottenham since signing from Bayer Leverkusen for £22m in 2015, having amassed 391 appearances, scoring 156 goals and supplying 84 assists.

Son might appear a jovial sort but on the pitch, he is a destructive, haunting foe for the opposition, once hailed by former Spurs manager Nuno Espirito Santo for his "killer" instinct, something that is evidenced by his league return of 11 goals and four assists from 18 matches this season.

Compared to forwards, Son ranks among the top 9% for shot-creating actions, the top 11% for pass completion, the top 10% for progressive passes, the top 11% for progressive carries and the top 19% for interceptions per 90.

Indeed, the £190k-per-week machine has also created nine big chances in the Premier League this season, with only Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold and Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier tallying more at present.

Revealing his admiration for the distinguished sharpshooter, Jurgen Klopp once said: “One of the big mistakes in my life was that I didn’t sign him. Outstanding player. World-class player and one of the best strikers in the world."

While Son boasts a scoring streak to surpass the 26-year-old Chiesa's, the Juventus forward offers creativity in abundance and has demonstrated in the past his ability to get in amongst the goals himself.

Supported by the creative stars of Tottenham's side, in a free-flowing system that Postecgolou has drilled in, it really could be a match made in heaven.

In 2024, Spurs will likely move for a natural, goalscoring striker, but considering that Chiesa could be made available, his signature must be pursued to continue the rise and ensure that Tottenham have deadly options for years to come.

Son has big boots to fill, but if Chiesa can maintain fitness levels, then he boasts the skill to succeed the club legend.