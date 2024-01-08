Tottenham Hotspur have navigated away from the dark patch before the festive period and returned to form across multiple fronts, in contention for the top four in the Premier League and having advanced to the fourth round of the FA Cup.

It certainly hasn't been plain sailing, with the Lilywhites' issues over the past few months an unfortunate by-product of the squad's certain thinness, exacerbated by the numerous absences of key players.

But manager Ange Postecoglou has posed the pertinent questions in the boardroom and Tottenham are making moves in the transfer market this month, with a surprise loan move lined up for former Chelsea forward Timo Werner.

The backline remains the priority, however, and Spurs are addressing this issue and searching for the perfect new addition.

Spurs transfer news - Loic Bade

According to one Spanish news outlet, Tottenham are lining up a formal offer for Sevilla centre-back Loic Bade and could advance their interest over the coming days.

Sevilla have fallen by the wayside this year but Bade, aged 23, has been a pillar of strength in the backline, and if Postecoglou wishes to snap him up Spurs will surely need to surpass the €12m (£10m) fee paid for his services in the summer.

It's been no secret that Spurs have been pursuing a deal for Genoa's Radu Dragusin over the past few weeks but discussions have become protracted of late, with Serie A champions Napoli now allegedly looking to steal a swoop.

Loic Bade's style of play

Nottingham Forest signed Bade on loan from Rennes at the eleventh hour on transfer deadline day in 2022 but the Frenchman failed to make a single appearance, a victim of the Tricky Trees' bloated squad.

Joining Sevilla on an initial loan deal 12 months ago, Bade has now chalked up 43 displays for his La Liga side, and having been described as "confident and assured" by former teammate Ignatius Ganago, he is now starting to live up to such praise with some stellar showings.

As per Sofascore, Bade has impressed over his 12 matches in the Spanish top-flight this season, completing 81% of his passes, averaging two tackles, 1.5 interceptions, five ball recoveries and 4.3 clearances per game while succeeding with 64% of his contested duels - with that latter metric above Micky van de Ven (61%) this season.

Loic Bade: Key Strengths # Tackling # Intercepting # Passing # Dribbling *Sourced via WhoScored

The £55k-per-week ace is enterprising with his passing and this is perhaps why he is not the most accurate with his distribution, but having been described as an "elite talent" by well-regarded scout Jacek Kulig, it's clear that he a move to a team like Tottenham could take him to that next level.

An energetic and tenacious player, Bade also ranks among the top 16% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for tackles made per 90, as per FBref, underpinning that robustness that has urged Postecoglou and Spurs technical director Johan Lange to line him up as an alternative to Dragusin.

On that earlier point of passing accuracy, Dragusin has only completed 83% of his passes in Italy this year and is considered an excellent prospect; with Sevilla and Genoa fighting deeper down their respective tables than Tottenham, who are steeped in fluidity and crispness in possession, it is difficult to reach statistics of someone like Van de Ven.

One thing is certain, either target would mark a clear upgrade on Eric Dier, who is out of contract at the end of the campaign and pursued by Bayern Munich, somewhat surprisingly, having started just one Premier League match all season.

It's clear that Dragusin is Tottenham's number one target and that's fine; he's a great defender. But Bade is proving himself to be one of the best players in a rather dismal Sevilla side, and he would be a credit to Spurs blooming system under Postecoglou.