Tottenham Hotspur have been in a state of ebb and flow for many interminable years, and in many ways, the undulating nature of Ange Postecoglou's first season in north London reflected the greater issues plaguing the outfit.

While it's probably not fair to say that Postecoglou bungled his task of restoring Tottenham, the late-season slump has left a bitter feeling that will take a purposeful and impactful summer transfer window to convince supporters that the 2023/24 campaign rooted in the philosophy that will see Spurs enter the ascendancy.

Spurs' recently-concluded campaign did not bring silverware, nor did it secure a return to Champions League football, but Tottenham have qualified for the Europa League and have paved a solid foundation for next season and beyond.

Supporters will be on tenterhooks as to whether the right centre-forward and No. 6 will be signed, but while these are the most pressing concerns, work is needed across a host of areas, with reports suggesting that left winger Callum Hudson-Odoi could be headed down to N17.

But perhaps more importantly, Postecoglou is gearing up to launch another assault on an arch-rival for a former top target.

Spurs lining up third-time-lucky transfer

According to the Evening Standard, Chelsea's Conor Gallagher is edging closer to an exit this summer - alongside Trevoh Chalobah - following the departure of manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The all-action midfielder has been on Postecoglou's radar since his advent in Tottenham, with a failed £40m bid last summer followed by further vested interest in January, as per The Guardian, though ultimately nothing materialised.

Now, though, the England international is set to leave after losing his biggest advocate at Stamford Bridge in Pochettino, who wished to forgo the financial benefits in cashing in on the homegrown star.

Chelsea value the 24-year-old at £50m, though given that he is out of contract in 12 months, Daniel Levy might be confident that such demands can be whittled down.

Why Spurs want Conor Gallagher

Chelsea have endured two testing campaigns but, under Pochettino, they started to click into gear and salvaged a Europa League-qualifying spot following an impressive late-season purple patch.

Gallagher, throughout, played a key part in the Blues' campaign, with his former Argentinian manager saying back in February: "It's priceless to have a player like him."

But Pochettino has now departed and Gallagher will likely feel that the Chelsea powers that be do not hold the same admiration and desire to keep him at the club, despite his excellent performances. But for Tottenham, their city rivals' loss is their gain.

Conor Gallagher: PL Stats 22/23 vs 23/24 Stat 22/23 23/24 Matches played 35 37 Matches started 18 37 Goals 3 5 Assists 1 7 Pass completion 85% 92% Big chances created 5 11 Key passes per game 0.6 1.4 Recoveries per game 5.1 6.3 Tackles per game 1.3 2.3 Duels won per game 3.5 (45%) 5.7 (50%) Dribbles per game 0.7 (50%) 1.0 (68%) All stats via Sofascore

The improvements made in such a short time - in testing circumstances at that - bear testament to the tenacity and composure at the heart of Gallagher's skill set, now shaped into a fearsome ball-winner and a relentless prowler of the centre of the park - embodying the role of multi-functioning midfielder.

What's more, Gallagher's energy and control in the centre of the park could provide the forwards with the perfect base to conduct their business with freedom and authority.

It might even prove to be a match made in heaven for Hudson-Odoi, with the 23-year-old on Tottenham's radar, as per The Guardian, as Postecoglou seeks to vary his frontline.

Imagine Conor Gallagher & Callum Hudson-Odoi at Spurs

Journalist and U23 scout Antonio Mango has commented on Hudson-Odoi's "sensational" form and indeed after a wholly forgettable spell with Bayer Leverkusen last season, the Englishman has revelled in a successful return to the Premier League, scoring eight goals and adding one assist across just 20 top-flight starts.

Ending several years of inefficacy, Hudson-Odoi now ranks among the top 11% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals scored and the top 12% for progressive carries per 90.

Let's look at how that compares with Tottenham's options at left wing this season (Son and Richarlison, who have featured frequently as strikers, not included), in what will help us to understand better the extra dimension that would be added to Postecoglou's frontline.

23.24 Stat Comparison: Hudson Odoi vs Spurs left-wingers Stat (per 90) Hudson-Odoi Johnson Werner Goals 0.39 0.19 0.35 Assists 0.05 0.39 0.27 Shot-creating actions 3.98 2.98 3.72 Progressive carries 5.39 4.07 7.88 Successful take-ons 2.09 1.05 1.50 Ball recoveries 4.76 3.33 3.01 Stats via FBref's Player Comparison tool

Based on the season's metrics, it would not be undue to suggest that Hudson-Odoi's latent quality has started to surface at the City Ground and that he is actually blessed with all he needs to offer a role of real electricity in Postecoglou's system.

Wastefulness and a lack of incisiveness in attacking phases has been one of Spurs' hindrances this year but Hudson-Odoi truly has the mark of a top-level player and could find that he grows into his skin with a level-up at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Especially with Gallagher threading passes and plying his trade aggressively behind him. One analyst described him as a "pressing and transition monster", making him perfect for charging Postecoglou's system and letting the wingers push forward confidently.

Gallagher, let's not forget, might have some steely defensive and recovery-focussed metrics but he is also an excellent attacking option, ranking among the top 17% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals, the top 14% for assists, the top 13% for pass completion and the top 10% for touches in the attacking box per 90.

In front of Yves Bissouma, or whoever will anchor Spurs' midfield come August, Gallagher would provide the ubiquitous presence to make a real impact, and with Hudson-Odoi playing out on the left, Tottenham could go one step further and clinch a place among Europe's elite next year.