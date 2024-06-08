While Tottenham Hotspur made improvements during Ange Postecoglou's first year in charge, supporters will expect to see further gains next season, having missed out on Champions League qualification despite winning eight of their opening ten matches of the Premier League campaign.

New players such as Micky van de Ven, James Maddison, Guglielmo Vicario and Brennan Johnson have addressed key areas of concern but there's no question that depth and players of suitable skill are required this summer.

The Athletic have confirmed that a centre-midfielder and a versatile forward are among the desired profiles, and while Postecoglou will hope that it's to be third time lucky in his protracted pursuit of Conor Gallagher, it's unclear who's going to be prioritised further up the pitch.

Ivan Toney continues to be linked as a top target in the quest to replace Harry Kane, but an even more exciting name has now emerged.

Spurs searching for Kane successor

As per Spanish sources, Postecoglou is showing a strong interest in signing Viktor Gyokeres, with the Swedish striker utterly breathtaking this year for Ruben Amorim's Sporting Lisbon, who triumphed in Liga Portugal.

However, Arsenal and Manchester United are also considering a swoop for one of Europe's most prolific goalscorers, who has a €100m (roughly £85m) release clause, which perhaps falls outside of Spurs' financial parameters.

Nonetheless, if the report is to be believed and Tottenham have indeed joined the race, then they have done so with full knowledge of his attached price tag and thus hold the belief that a deal could be agreed - with the Lilywhites said to be 'actively working' to land a prolific number nine this summer.

Viktor Gyokeres with a season for the ages

Earning a £20m move to Sporting last summer after enjoying a wonderful season with Coventry City, posting 22 goals and 12 assists as his Championship outfit reached the play-off final, losing to Luton Town, the 26-year-old Gyokeres has now established himself as one of Europe's superlative goalscorers.

Pivotal in winning the league, the Sweden international scored 43 goals and supplied 15 assists across 50 matches in all competitions.

He's been hailed as a "a powerhouse" by analyst Ben Mattinson for his athletic ability and sinew-framed presence at No. 9, marking him as the perfect profile to thrive at a team like Tottenham.

Gyokeres' former Robins manager, Tony Mowbray, has even likened him to Manchester City's goal machine Erling Haaland, who has scored 90 goals and added 15 assists across just 98 performances for Pep Guardiola's all-conquering side.

Mowbray said: "I don’t want to say he should test himself in the Premier League but who is like him in the Premier League at the moment? Too fast, too strong and too big, you would suggest Haaland is like that."

23/24 League Stats: Erling Haaland vs Viktor Gyokeres Stats Haaland Gyokeres Matches played 31 33 Matches started 29 32 Goals 27 29 Assists 5 10 Big chances missed 34 12 Big chances created 6 11 Shots per game 3.9 3.9 Key passes per game 0.9 1.6 Touches per game 22.5 44.6 Dribbles per game 0.4 (43%) 2.1 (46%) Duels won per game 2.8 (48%) 6.8 (49%) Stats via Sofascore

One could creditably argue that Gyokeres actually boasts the more complete skill set of the two strikers, and if he succeeds in translating his goalscoring numbers to the Premier League with Tottenham, he might even emerge from the 2024/25 campaign with the most glowing endorsements.

But, as mentioned earlier, Toney is available, and Tottenham are considering an offer of £40m. Gyokeres, going by his release clause, is worth double that amount and would certainly be the more difficult signature to secure - would it be worth the hassle?

Why Gyokeres is perfect for Tottenham

Football is full of peaks and troughs, and while Tottenham have suffered some low points over recent years, Postecoglou is set on building something down N17 and is now just missing a few important pieces.

Gyokeres would surely solve the conundrum faced at the front of the field, easing Heung-min Son's burden as the central talisman after adopting Kane's position and proving to be an almighty upgrade on the likes of Richarlison.

The Swede's stylistic similarity to Haaland suggests that he has what it takes to lead the line at the forefront of the division, and having transcended expectations in Portugal he's living up to past praise from former Coventry teammate Maxime Biamou that he is "unplayable".

He might be a deadly marksman but Gyokeres is so much more. As per FBref, he ranks among the top 3% of forwards across divisions similar to the Portuguese top flight over the past year for shot-creating actions and the top 1% for progressive carries and successful take-ons per 90.

And, moreover, he could form a dream partnership with Maddison, who ebbed away from form in the closing months of the campaign and has consequently lost his place in England's squad ahead of the European Championship in Germany.

With Gyokeres making such frequent bounding runs into the danger area, Maddison would be able to channel his creativity toward the perfect focal point, averaging 2.4 key passes per game in the Premier League this season.

The English midfielder also ranks among the top 3% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists, the top 2% for passes attempted and the top 1% for shot-creating actions and progressive passes per 90. This highlights the kind of support Gyokeres could find from behind as he seeks to replicate his blistering success in the Premier League.

Furthermore, Maddison knows how to find the back of the net himself and with a dynamic and multi-faceted forward in front of him, he could sharpen that edge of his game even further, all the while being provided with the perfect source for his playmaking.

Postecoglou's system offered a glimpse of the riches yet to come, but without pinpoint precision in the transfer market this summer, rivals might steal ahead in their own quests for prominence.

Gyokeres would be a transformational signing up front and the kitchen sink must be thrown at getting it over the line.