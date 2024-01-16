If Tottenham Hotspur are to conduct further business in the transfer market this month it is probable that focus will be on adding to the midfield ranks, with Ange Postecoglou wrapping up deals elsewhere last week.

Spurs' lack of defensive options have been a key talking point throughout the Premier League campaign thus far but this quandary has been relieved through the £25m signing of Genoa centre-half Radu Dragusin - with Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven both fit again, there is hope that the issue is now put to bed.

Likewise, a loan deal for versatile forward Timo Werner with an option to buy for £15m was completed last Wednesday with Heung-min Son absent at the Asia Cup with South Korea.

Before the January transfer window opened for business two weeks ago, Postecoglou is understood to have conferred with chairman Daniel Levy and requested a defender, winger and midfielder.

Well, two areas of concern have been addressed, and now there are two weeks to prowl the market and find a midfielder to improve the club's prospects for the upcoming months of football.

Spurs' search for a midfielder

It's well-known that Spurs have held an interest in Chelsea star Conor Gallagher for some time now, with the England international reportedly transfer-listed for £50m this January as the Stamford Bridge side seek to balance the books ahead of a lucrative bid for a new centre-forward.

But after investing elsewhere, it's unlikely that Levy will cough up such a sum at the season's midpoint, regardless of the absences of Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma who are both at the African Cup of Nations.

Therefore, it appears Tottenham have earmarked the perfect alternative in Wolverhampton Wanderers titan Joao Gomes, with the Brazilian star reportedly available for around €35m (£30m) this winter.

Brazilian reports - via Sport Witness - have recently revealed that the London club have signalled that they will make a 'substantial' approach for Gomes in the coming weeks, considered the frontrunners for his signature.

Joao Gomes' style of play

Wolves signed Gomes from Brasileiro Serie A side Flamengo for £15m in January 2023 and he has gone from strength to strength since arriving on English shores, starting seven matches across the second half of the 2022/23 campaign before now playing a prominent role under Gary O'Neil.

Indeed, as per Sofascore, the 22-year-old has featured on 18 occasions in the Premier League this season, completing 83% of his passes, making a key pass every other game, averaging 3.2 tackles and 5.9 ball recoveries per game and winning 60% of his dribbles and 62% of his aerial battles.

This kind of all-encompassing mettle in the middle has led him to earn the moniker of "The Pitbull" - as per The Athletic's Steve Madeley - with little doubt that his natural qualities would translate well to life at Tottenham.

It would be pleasing for the powers that be at Spurs for the player in question to sharpen up his ball-playing skills somewhat, but then it's important to remember that it is much harder to retain possession with the same precision for teams competing lower down the division.

As per FBref, the Rio de Janeiro native ranks among the top 1% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for tackles and the top 8% for blocks made per 90, punctuating his reputation as a tough, fear-inducing presence in the centre of the park.

Premier League 23/24: Most Tackles Won Player Club Apps Tackles Joao Palhinha Fulham 18 (1) 90 Vinicius Souza Sheffield United 19 (1) 66 Pedro Porro Tottenham Hotspur 20 61 Joao Gomes Wolverhampton Wanderers 17 (1) 57 Conor Gallagher Chelsea 20 54 *Sourced via premierleague.com

Postecoglou does, of course, already boast a tough-tackling titan of merit in Yves Bissouma, but the Malian has missed five matches in the English top-flight already this term due to suspension and it's perhaps wise that plans are being drawn up to sign Gomes, who can contest for the No. 1 spot.

Given his commitment to protecting the backline and ensuring that the midfield battle is tipped in Tottenham's favour, Gomes could also prove to be the perfect partner for dynamic ace Rodrigo Bentancur, who would bounce off the Brazilian's style with remarkable effectiveness.

Imagine Joao Gomes & Rodrigo Bentancur

Bentancur is fit and firing once again after recovering from a dour year on a personal level, ravaged by injuries and consequently only starting twice in the English top flight from February 2023 to New Year's Eve.

But now with successive starts and a goal against Manchester United last time out, the Uruguayan star looks to be returning to his zenith and will play a pivotal role with his complete skill set over the coming months, regarded as "technically immense" by broadcaster Adam Smith.

Rodrigo Bentancur: Key Characteristics Strengths Weaknesses Passing Discipline Tackling Blocking Intercepting *Sourced via WhoScored

Ranking among the top 2% of midfielders for goals, the top 7% for blocks, the top 8% for clearances and the top 20% for tackles forged per 90, Bentancur combines the facets to perfection and is a fearsome foe for surging opponents.

These qualities would only be taken to the next level if allowed to find a partnership with Gomes, who could ease Bentancur's defensive burden somewhat and allow him to surge up the pitch and showcase his offensive skills.

Of course, the Lilywhites machine already has a defensive midfielder of some standing in Bissouma but, as said earlier, he has not exactly evoked confidence in his ability to avoid suspensions this season and it would be a prudent move to sign a similar player who can challenge for the No. 1 spot - especially with Spurs pushing to return to European competition next term, increasing the workload.

Gomes would not come cheap but he would be a viable alternative to other targets such as Gallagher, and Levy and co must push ahead to get this one over the line this month, handing his squad the tools to craft a truly fantastic end to the campaign.