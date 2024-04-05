Tottenham Hotspur's recent draw against West Ham United in the Premier League highlighted the need for a few reinforcements this summer, though Ange Postecoglou's side remain in a good place to qualify for the Champions League.

Fifth in the English top-flight, Spurs are just two points behind Aston Villa in the top four having played a game less, with the resurgence from last year's struggle an illustration of Postecoglou's prowess and suitability in the dugout down at N17.

While much has been said regarding Tottenham's desire to secure a new striker this season to belatedly - and directly - replace Harry Kane, other areas of the pitch will need addressing too.

James Maddison has been superb since joining from Leicester City for £40m last summer but with Giovani Lo Celso unhappy at the club and likely to depart this summer, the cogs could fall into place to sign an exciting new star.

Spurs eyeing new midfielder

According to a recent report from talkSPORT, that fresh face could arrive in the form of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, with the Leicester midfielder available amid the Championship club's financial concerns.

Rated at £45m, Dewsbury-Hall has been the midfield lynchpin for Leicester this term as they target a swift return to the Premier League, but with Spurs tracking the player and Brighton & Hove Albion failing with a bid in January, Enzo Maresca will have a hard task keeping his hands on the player.

The 25-year-old might be plying his trade in the second tier but he is an immensely talented player and could make a real improvement to Tottenham's depth and dynamism.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's season in numbers

Dewsbury-Hall is a product of Leicester's academy and has now completed 123 senior appearances for the outfit after impressing in previous loan stints with Blackpool and Luton Town.

He's been tremendous for a third-placed Leicester side pushing for promotion this season and should they prevail in their pursuit, he will only have underscored his value as a top-class star.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall: Championship 23/24 Stats Stat # Matches played 38 Matches started 36 Goals 11 Assists 13 Big chances created 19 Pass completion 84% Shots per game 2.1 Key passes per game 2.6 Dribbles per game 1.3 Ball recoveries per game 5.2 Tackles per game 1.1 Duels won per game 4.8 Stats via Sofascore

As per FBref, Dewsbury-Hall ranks among the top 2% of midfielders across divisions similar to the Championship for goals scored, shot-creating actions and progressive carries, the top 1% for assists, the top 16% for progressive passes and the top 10% for successful take-ons per 90.

Such metrics from the table and FBref metrics above highlight just how impressive he is, clinical in his goalscoring and potent with his playmaking.

Dewsbury-Hall could follow Maddison's footsteps to cement a spot in Postecoglou's Tottenham team, with a protean ability and tactical flexibility that surely highlights his chances of succeeding at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Why Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall would suit Spurs

Firstly, Dewsbury-Hall has already proved himself in the Premier League, and still only 25 years old he would be a valuable asset for years to come, still capable of completing significant growth too.

Last season, Leicester plummeted into the second tier, but the dismal defence formed the crux of the demise and Dewsbury-Hall, much like Maddison, can hold his head high after a gallant attempt at keeping the Foxes afloat.

Maddison scored ten goals and supplied nine assists despite starting just 28 league fixtures. The England international suffered injuries that saw him miss just under a quarter of the campaign; were he more fortunate on that front, there's a solid case that Leicester could have survived, relegated on the final day after Everton narrowly beat Bournemouth.

Dewsbury-Hall also started 28 matches and while he didn't offer the same prolificness, posting two goals and two assists apiece, he was highly effective in progressing the play and creating openings for his peers, averaging 1.3 key passes, 1.7 tackles, 1.3 dribbles and 4.2 successful duels per match.

Unlike his backline-placed peers, his performances led to some big praise from those attentive, with correspondent Rob Tanner hailing his "integral" role last year and former City manager Brendan Rodgers, speaking to The Athletic, gushing over his sterling traits.

“Kiernan has made a huge impact for us this season,” Rodgers said. “He is a real throwback for me, a real all-round midfielder player from back in the day. A player who can get up and down, but also put his foot in. He loves a tackle. He is a proper midfield player.

“What has surprised me is the consistency of his performances. He is so hungry to prove himself. For me he has done it in the big games."

The player has likened himself to Manchester City assist machine Kevin De Bruyne, stating "the ideal player to describe myself as would be a mix between Paul Scholes and Kevin De Bruyne", and it's clear that he does indeed bear attributes that speak of his complete, rounded nature in the engine room.

Harking back to Dewsbury-Hall's current campaign performance, it's clear to see that he embodies many of the qualities that have cemented De Bruyne as one of the leading players in world football, with the five-time Premier League champion

The 32-year-old also ranks among the top 1% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals scored, assists made and shot-creating actions, the top 10% for passes attempted, the top 4% for progressive passes and the top 2% for progressive carries per 90.

The semblance in style is uncanny, and with De Bruyne described as "on a different planet" by footballing legend Thierry Henry, it's hardly surprising that the Lilywhite scouting network has fixed its sights on a player of similar skill set.

Related Levy rinsed by Spurs "imposter" in 22/23 who earned more than Richy This player proved to be a colossal failure of a signing for a struggling Tottenham side.

It goes without saying that Dewsbury-Hall is not De Bruyne, he is not on his level - is anyone? - but Postecoglou would land a player who could make a real impact at the club, serving as Maddison's foil in the No. 10 role but also offering a multi-functioning approach that few, if any, in the Tottenham team could emulate.