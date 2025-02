Football is a brutal business, and while he still has his supporters, Ange Postecoglou's time as Tottenham Hotspur manager could be coming to an end.

The Australian has transformed the Lilywhites from a dismally dull team into one of the most entertaining ones to watch in English football.

However, his ultra-attacking brand of football and horrendous luck with injuries has seen his side fall to 14th place in the Premier League and be knocked out of both domestic cup competitions this season.