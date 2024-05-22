Highlights Spurs considering replacing Timo Werner with Callum Hudson-Odoi, who has shown more promise this season.

Hudson-Odoi has a better goal and assist record this season compared to Werner, who has struggled with injuries.

Despite potential risks, signing Hudson-Odoi could be a smart move due to his age and potential impact on the squad.

Tottenham Hotspur have generally got their transfer dealings right in recent windows.

Ange Postecoglou has welcomed the likes of Micky van de Ven, Guglielmo Vicario, and James Maddison into the side over the last year, and even January signing Radu Dragusin has looked good when given the chance to play.

However, there have been one or two duds, with former Chelsea man Timo Werner sticking out as a winter move that didn't really improve the side in any meaningful way.

That said, based on recent reports, the Lilywhites could be about to replace the German with another former Blues ace, although this time it may well work out.

Spurs looking at former Chelsea man

According to a recent report from Tottenham Hotspur reporter Paul O'Keefe, Spurs are "looking at" Nottingham Forest's Callum Hudson-Odoi "as a potential summer addition."

O'Keefe has also revealed that it would cost the Lilywhites between £25m and £30m to complete, considerably more than the estimated £5m fee the Tricky Trees paid Chelsea in September.

However, with Werner currently injured and not looking like a great long-term option, signing the Englishman could prove to be a stroke of genius, not to mention the chance to get one over a rival.

How Hudson-Odoi compares to Werner

So, the first order of business is to find out how the two wingers compare to one another, and luckily for Hudson-Odoi, his output has been slightly more impressive this season, while playing for a team who just about staved off relegation.

In his 34 games for Forest he has racked up an admirable haul of eight goals and two assists, whereas in 28 games with both Spurs and RB Leipzig, Werner has only scored four goals and provided four assists.

Hudson-Odoi vs Werner Player Hudson-Odoi Werner Appearances 34 28 Goals 8 4 Assists 2 4 Goal Involvements per Match 0.29 0.28 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Another comparison that falls in the Englishman's favour is injuries.

While he has had his fair share of problems over the years, he has only missed 21 games since the start of the 21/22 campaign due to injury, whereas the German has missed a massive 36 games in the same period and is currently out with another problem.

Moreover, while signing the Wandsworth-born "sensation", as described by U23 scout Antonio Mango, is certainly a gamble, he's still just 23 years old and, therefore, could still fulfil at least some of the massive potential that saw Bayern Munich lodge a £70m offer for him back in 2020.

In contrast, the 57-capped German is now 28 and hasn't scored 20 goals or more in a season since 2019/20, suggesting that while he can still be a helpful player in the squad, he will never be more than that for Postecoglou.

Ultimately, there is undoubtedly an element of risk in spending up to £30m on Hudson-Odoi after his first impressive season in several years, but due to his age profile and the fact that he was seen as the next big thing at one point, it might well be a gamble worth taking, especially as watching a Chelsea wonderkid reach their potential in N17 would be priceless for the Spurs faithful.