Tottenham Hotspur’s 2023/24 campaign will have split the opinion of the fanbase, with some describing it as promising, and others frustrating.

It’s fair to say that both are fair reviews, having just missed out on Champions League football in Ange Postecoglou’s debut season.

However, it’s now clear that will be the goal for next season having been so close, and in order to do that, reinforcements are needed this summer.

Spurs’ search for a new attacker

According to German journalist Christian Falk, Spurs are interested in signing Chris Fuhrich.

It’s mentioned that Spurs are “fighting” for his signature this summer with Bayern Munich also interested.

In order to secure the winger, the Lilywhites would need to pay his release clause, which stands at just £20m.

This means that the German would serve as a much cheaper option than Eberechi Eze, who’s been heavily linked with Spurs.

Reports suggest that the Crystal Palace ace has a £60m release clause in his contract, which is clearly quite a bit more than Fuhrich’s.

Why Fuhrich would be a great alternative to Eze

Since joining Stuttgart in 2021, Fuhrich has been a steady performer for the Bundesliga side.

But last season, his performance levels went to a whole new level, operating as a left-winger for the majority of his 33 league starts.

Over these games, the 26-year-old scored eight goals and provided seven assists, becoming a key player for a Stuttgart side that finished second despite narrowly avoiding relegation the season prior.

The German forward has a very complete profile, which makes him a perfect alternative to Eze, yet stylistically, he’s actually similar to Jack Grealish, a player who won't be heading to Euro 2024 this summer.

Fuhrich vs Eze vs Grealish 23/24 League Stats Stats (per 90) Fuhrich Eze Grealish Goals 0.28 0.48 0.27 Assists 0.25 0.18 0.09 Key passes 1.86 2.37 2.32 Passes completed 38.99 30.66 44.51 Progressive passes 5.08 4.07 4.46 Progressive carries 5.36 2.98 7.76 Shot-creating actions 4.80 4.82 4.82 Successful take-ons 2.56 3.02 1.61 Tackles 1.05 1.53 1.16 Via FBref

As you can see, what makes Fuhrich such an interesting player is the fact that he can not only put the ball in the back of the net himself but also provide for those around him, which is certainly very similar to the Palace star. Last season he was tremendous, particularly under Oliver Glasner, producing 11 goals and six assists.

Furthermore, just like Eze, he is the type of player who’s always involved in the play, the catalyst for most attacks, while also helping out defensively, as shown by the number of tackles her makes per 90 minutes.

Yet, according to journalist Seb Stafford-Bloor, it is Fuhrich who has “a touch of the Jack Grealishes to his dribbling”. That's a notable similarity between all three of the players in focus.

This, combined with his creativity and clinical finishing, means the German would suit Spurs down to a tee, regardless of whether they’re up against a side that sits deep or a top side who dominates the ball.

According to FBref, he’s also classified as a similar player to Florian Wirtz, who won the Bundesliga Player of the Season. This just proves how much of a steal the "fantastic" Fuhrich could be - as he was described by journalist Manuel Veth.

Given his statistics, bargain price, and the fact that he ticks almost every box that Spurs would look for in an attacker. They simply have to attempt to sign Fuhrich this summer.