It's been an interesting start to the Premier League campaign for Tottenham Hotspur this season.

Ange Postecoglou's side dominated against Leicester City in the opening game but came away with a single point, decimated Everton at home to claim all three points and then failed to pick up any points away to Newcastle United, despite playing some great football.

However, while the start hasn't been ideal, there is still plenty of time for the North Londoners to get back on track, and with all the signings Daniel Levy and Co made over the summer, this season can only get better.

That said, Levy may rue losing a youngster in the past who is now worth more than summer additions Timo Werner and Wilson Odobert.

Werner and Odebert's valuations in 2024

Yes, after joining Spurs on loan in January, Werner's stay was extended for another year by the club this summer, and while some fans weren't exactly thrilled by the news, he's a useful player to have in the squad.

For example, as wasteful as he was at points last season, the former Chelsea ace did rack up two goals and three assists in just 14 appearances. This means he averaged a goal involvement every 2.8 games for Postecoglou, which isn't too bad for a squad player.

Moreover, considering his current loan deal includes an option to buy him for just £8.5m next summer, there is a good chance he could be sticking around in N17 for a little while longer.

Now, while fans haven't been overly enthused about the German's move, they should be about Odobert, who the club signed last month for around £25m.

That may seem like a lot of money for a teenager who was just relegated with Burnley, and while that might be true at the moment, the Frenchman looks like he could be a serious talent in the future.

Werner and Odobert in 23/24 Player Werner (at Spurs) Odobert Appearances 14 33 Goals 2 4 Assists 3 3 Goal Involvements per Match 0.35 0.21 All Stats via Transfermarkt

For example, despite being just 18 at the start of last season, the Meaux-born gem ended up making 33 appearances across all competitions, in which he scored four goals and provided three assists, equating to a reasonable average - for a winger his age - of a goal involvement every 4.71 games.

However, while both of these players are likely to play a part for the Lilywhites this season and represent decent business, the club may be rueing the fact that one of their former youngsters could soon be worth a lot more than the pair of them.

Armando Broja's valuation in 2024

Yes, while it might not be widely known, Chelsea forward Armando Broja was once on Tottenham's books as a child.

The Albanian international explained to the Players' Tribune how an impressive performance for the Lilywhites' youth teams caught the attention of two Blues scouts, and being a fan of the club himself, he upped sticks and moved to the West London outfit at just seven years old.

The Slough-born poacher struggled for game time at Stamford Bridge and went out on loan to Southampton for the 2021/22 season. While he had been on loan before, it was on the South Coast where he announced himself, scoring nine goals in 38 appearances, which, for a 19/20-year-old wasn't bad going.

However, flash forward to the start of this season, and a poor loan spell with Fulham last year - in which he provided one assist in eight games - combined with persistent injuries have all but scuppered his chances of making it into the Pensioners' first team, so he was sent out on loan to Everton, only this time, like Werner, with an option to buy.

However, unlike the German, the option on the "amazing" 22-year-old's head, as dubbed by former manager Mauricio Pochettino, is worth considerably more, coming in at a cool £30m, which could've been on its way to N17 had the Chelsea scouts not swiped the striker from the Lilywhites' grasp all those years ago.

That said, while Werner and Odobert are worth less than the former Spurs youth player, they could well have more of an impact than him this season, and ultimately, that's what matters more than anything else.