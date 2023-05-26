Tottenham Hotspur manager contender Luciano Spalletti is 'fully in the race' to replace Antonio Conte in north London, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

What's the latest news involving Luciano Spalletti?

Area Napoli transcribed by Sport Witness have relayed that journalist Ciro Venerato has indicated that Tottenham, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain would be 'concretely interested' in making Spalletti their new manager.

Il Mattino via OneFootball report that the 64-year-old is keen to take a sabbatical at the end of this season following a Serie A title-winning campaign with the Italian giants.

The outlet claim that there will be no compensation regarding his prospective exit at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium and Napoli will instead insert a clause to allow him to return before his contract in Naples runs out in 2024.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is believed to be eyeing up former Spurs boss Conte as a replacement for Spalletti. However, the former Italy manager would need to take a pay cut to step into Spalletti's shoes, as per Gazzetta dello Sport.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Galetti has revealed that Spalletti is definitely on Spurs' radar alongside Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim as they search for a new manager.

Galetti said: “Ruben Amorim, together with Luciano Spalletti, as we have seen, is fully in the race for the Spurs job. The current Sporting manager in terms of the idea of play and tactical model would be seen as a choice of continuity compared to today.”

Who else is in the running for the Tottenham Hotspur vacancy?

Interestingly, Spalletti averages 2.39 points per game with Napoli this season and was described as a "genius" by Victor Osimhen.

As per The Independent, Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is being 'strongly considered' for the Tottenham vacancy amid reports that previous frontrunner, Arne Slot of Feyenoord, is now set to commit his future to the reigning Eredivisie champions.

The outlet reports that Spurs hope a deal will be easier to initiate than their failed attempts to land Slot as their new boss due to all parties enjoying a friendly relationship.

FootballTransfers claim that former Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has been 'formally offered' the chance to become the new Tottenham manager. Daniel Levy is not said to favour the 50-year-old, though support from other boardroom members regarding his prospective appointment is vast.

Luis Enrique and Graham Potter are on standby in case Rodgers elects to decline the opportunity to step into the dugout at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

It looks like Tottenham fans are in for an exciting few weeks as they look forward to finding out who will take the club forward into next season.