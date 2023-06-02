Tottenham Hotspur manager contender Luis Enrique is someone we need to 'keep an eye on' in the Lilywhites' hunt for a new manager, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

What's the latest manager news involving Tottenham Hotspur?

As per The Telegraph, Tottenham have three managers under consideration for their managerial vacancy in the form of Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou, Fulham's Marco Silva and Enrique, who is currently a free agent following his departure from the Spanish national team last year.

The Sun report that Celtic gaffer Postecoglou is the frontrunner to land the Spurs job and may even be announced as early as next week, with his current employers already said to be scoping out potential replacements.

Nevertheless, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has delivered a new update surrounding potential candidates on Twitter, stating: "Tottenham have scheduled new round of talks with Ange Postecoglou at the beginning if next week — he remains leading candidate. Nothing done/agreed yet as Spurs also discussed Luis Enrique again internally this week."

According to RaiNewsSport transcribed via The Sun, Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis thinks that Enrique may favour a Premier League switch over taking the reins at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, another destination the 53-year-old has been linked with.

De Laurentiis stated: "He is a great coach, he did really well at Barcelona but I think he prefers the Premier League. We must remember that we are dealing with leagues that are more appealing than ours, like the English one. There are better offers there. I would tell him that he’d find better food here!"

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Romano has unearthed some additional information surrounding Enrique's prospects of becoming Tottenham manager, saying: "I think we have to keep an eye on the situation of Luis Enrique because Enrique is in conversation with Napoli. But the Napoli president confirmed that he has a feeling that, for Enrique, the priority is the Premier League. So he is maybe waiting for Tottenham's decision before he keeps going in the conversations with Napoli. Luis Enrique's name is one we have to follow."

What issues will Tottenham Hotspur's new manager have to sort out in N17?

Tottenham have a lot of pressing issues that will need to be cleared up by any new incoming manager, with the most important one being the future of star striker Harry Kane.

As per The Sun, Kane has just one year left to run on his deal at The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium amid interest from Manchester United and Bayern Munich among others.

The 29-year-old struck 32 goals and laid on five assists in 49 appearances in all competitions across 2022/23, as per Transfermarkt. In the Sun report, it is said that Kane may be willing to run down his contract and leave the Lilywhites on a free transfer in 2024, something which simply can't be allowed to happen for Spurs from a business point of view.

Despite this, Manchester United could turn their attentions to Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund due to 'concerns' over being able to land Kane in the summer, potentially giving Tottenham a roadmap to keep their prolific marksman in north London, according to Football Insider.