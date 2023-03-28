Tottenham Hotspur are continuing their hunt to find a suitable successor to Antonio Conte in the dugout, with the experienced Italian having finally left his post on Sunday evening after 16 months in charge at N17.

What is the latest on Tottenham's manager search?

According to the Daily Mail, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is believed to have made former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann his 'top target' to take on the role, with the 35-year-old having only recently been replaced by Thomas Tuchel at the Allianz Arena.

The report suggests, however, that the Lilywhites are considering other candidates for the position, particularly with the German coach likely to also be attracting interest from notable clubs across Europe, including Real Madrid and Chelsea.

The piece goes on to add that former Spain head coach Luis Enrique is among the list of alternative options to take charge at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with The Times previously suggesting that the 52-year-old would be 'open' to talks regarding a move to north London.

Should Spurs appoint Enrique?

In the meantime, Levy and co have opted to hand the reigns to Conte's former assistant Cristian Stellini as well as Ryan Mason until the end of the season, with that giving the club's hierarchy the breathing space needed to be able to appoint the right, long-term fit for the role.

Unsurprisingly, the aforementioned Nagelsmann has emerged as a leading candidate following his fresh exit from Bayern, with the former RB Leipzig boss having been shown the door despite losing just three games in all competitions this season.

It was seemingly off-field issues that led to the sacking of the one-time Hoffenheim man, with BBC Sport journalist Constantin Eckner writing that 'players regularly complained too about Nagelsmann's training style', with the young coach having also been branded something of a 'know-it-all'.

As The Athletic's Raphael Honigstein also noted, Nagelsmann had also been unable to ever 'really connect' with the dressing room in Bavaria, having seemingly not been the uniting presence that the club were in need of.

To bring a potentially unpopular figure to Spurs may then appear a notable mistake, particularly with the current squad in need of a managerial presence who can "put smiles back on people's faces", as per journalist Tom Williams, following the sour end to Conte's time in charge.

Enrique, then, could be the leader-like figure who can bring the good times back to north London, with the former Barcelona man having been hailed by Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales, who stated back in December:

"He renewed the blood of the National Team with players under 20 years of age and reunited everyone around the Spain team."

Also described as a "top-level manager" by Rubiales, Enrique - who notably won the treble in 2015 during his time at Camp Nou - would certainly be another marquee appointment as far as Levy is concerned.

The "coaching genius" - as hailed by journalist Muhammad Butt - could also reportedly provide the benefit of being able to tempt talisman Harry Kane into staying at the club, while pundit Chris Sutton suggested that both Levy and supporters would "love" Enrique due to his eye-catching "brand of football".

It does appear that a hasty decision won't be made with the end of the season still a few months away, although the one-time Roma boss could seemingly be a dream candidate.