Former Spain star Luis Garcia has backed Luis Enrique to replace Antonio Conte as Tottenham Hotspur manager.

What's going on with Conte and Spurs?

There is a growing expectation that the Italian is to be dismissed from his role as Spurs manager, after a disappointing season and an explosive rant in a press conference.

Julian Nagelsmann has been touted as a possible replacement, with the German now available following his sacking at Bayern Munich, whilst Mauricio Pochettino has also been linked with return to the club.

However, Garcia has suggested that former Spain and Barcelona coach Enrique has the experience needed to succeed at Spurs.

Enrique, a Champions League winner with the Blaugrana, was fired from his role at Spain following the World Cup, but has plenty of knowhow under his belt, and would be another big-name appointment at the club.

Speaking on ESPN FC (1.00), Garcia backed the Spaniard to succeed in North London.

"I think it's a fantastic club and Luis Enrique's got everything to be successful there," he stated.

"He's got that energy, he's got that attitude, he is ready to fight. I think he's got the experience to build something very unique there at Tottenham, so it could be a fantastic choice."

What kind of manager should Spurs go for?

The likes of Conte and Jose Mourinho have been appointed by Daniel Levy in recent years as proven winners with excellent track records, but neither succeeded at the club.

It has been suggested that the problems at Spurs lie in recruitment, rather than with the coaches they hire, and this indicates that Enrique could follow the same path as a big-name appointment who could ultimately fail to deliver on expectations.

Spurs need to rediscover their identity, and a long-term appointment could suit them more than another short-term hire, and perhaps the club need to explore a different route than Enrique.

Vincent Kompany and Michael Carrick have both impressed in the Championship, and a gamble on a younger, promising manager such as one of these two, with a long-term rebuild plan could work better than chasing short-term success with a big-name coach.

With Harry Kane's future up in the air, the job on offer is not an easy one, and it may take a long time for a new coach to rebuild the squad to compete for major honours. Spurs need to show patience with their next appointment, no matter who they choose as Conte's successor.