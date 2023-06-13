With new boss Ange Postecoglou now at the helm to end the club's managerial search, the main focus for Tottenham Hotspur will likely have shifted towards acquiring quality additions in the summer window.

According to 90min, one area that the 57-year-old is keen to strengthen is the centre-back ranks, with the Lilywhites having drawn up a list of targets amid doubts surrounding the futures of the likes of Eric Dier, Davinson Sanchez and Clement Lenglet.

Among those who are reportedly being considered by the north London outfit is Manchester United skipper, Harry Maguire, with the Red Devils said to have offered the 30-year-old to potential suitors in order to get him off the books ahead of next season.

A move for the former Leicester City man - who is set to be worth in the region of £40m - may come as something of a surprise amid his recent woes at Old Trafford, with the 6 foot 4 asset having slipped down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag after starting just eight Premier League games in the most recent campaign.

Having also previously been labelled as a "walking disaster" by journalist Samuel Luckhurst amid his dismal form in the previous campaign, the £190k-per-week brute appears to be in need of a fresh start in order to spark a career revival.

Signing for Postecoglou could then be a dream arrangement for Maguire, with the Greek-Aussie having already proven himself capable of rejuvenating the career of a struggling Three Lions star - Joe Hart.

How is Joe Hart getting on at Celtic?

Much like his compatriot, Hart was in something of a rut prior to linking up with Postecoglou at Celtic back in the summer of 2021, having endured a nomadic spell after being cast aside by Pep Guardiola at Manchester City in 2016.

Formerly the number one option for his country and a two-time Premier League winner at the Etihad, the 75-cap goalkeeper ultimately ended up at the likes of Torino, West Ham United and Burnley following his time in Manchester, before being snapped up by Spurs on a free transfer in 2020.

Having ultimately featured just ten times for the north London outfit during the 2020/21 campaign, the Shrewsbury native was informed by new boss Nuno Espirito Santo that he would be surplus to requirements for the following season, having been brutally notified by the Portuguese that he would "not kick a ball" that year.

At arguably the nadir of his career at that stage, Hart has since gone on to flourish in Glasgow in recent seasons, proving a "really great signing" for the Hoops having "transformed himself" under Postecoglou's watch, according to pundit Alex McLeish.

Also lauded as an "unsung hero" for the Old Firm outfit, the veteran stopper has now racked up 104 appearances in all competitions for his current side, playing a vital role in winning five domestic honours over the last two seasons.

The 36-year-old clearly has Postecoglou to thank for his recent resurgence having described the experienced tactician as an "awesome force" and an "unbelievable coach", with that boding well for the impact that the new Tottenham boss could make on changing Maguire's fortunes if a deal was to be made.

For all the latter man's woes, the central defender has still shown glimpses of his quality of late after being hailed as "dominant" by Ten Hag earlier this year, having also been described as a "big player" for his country by international colleague, Kieran Trippier.

That praise would suggest that there is a talented asset in there somewhere, with Postecoglou potentially able to replicate his Hart masterclass by getting Maguire back to his best in a Spurs jersey.