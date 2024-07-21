At the beginning of last season, Tottenham Hotspur were electric, with James Maddison’s quality being a huge part of their early success - notably winning August's Player of the Month award as a result.

Unfortunately, his injuries prevented him from being able to remain quite at that level, with boss Ange Postecoglou missing his creativity at times throughout the campaign.

During his first campaign in north London, the former Leicester City star managed a tally of four goals and nine assists, but it wasn’t enough to secure a Champions League place for Spurs, as they registered a fifth-placed finish.

Maddison has cemented himself as a valuable member of Postecoglou’s squad, registering the third-most assists last term, with the 27-year-old hoping for an injury-free season in 2024/25.

He could further be boosted by the addition of one talented youngster, with Spurs plotting a move to sign another English prospect who enjoyed a brilliant campaign in the Premier League last time around.

Tottenham set to make offer for Premier League star

According to Argentinian outlet TyC Sports, Spurs are in negotiations with Aston Villa over a potential deal to sign forward Jacob Ramsey this summer.

The 23-year-old suffered terribly with injuries last season, restricting him to just 16 appearances, registering one goal and one assist for Unai Emery’s side.

The report claims that Postecoglou’s side are preparing a £19m bid with midfielder Giovani Lo Celso also included in a move that would take him to Villa Park.

The Argentine was rumoured with a move to the West Midlands last summer, but could yet move to Villa this time around, securing a reunion with Emery after their time together at Villarreal.

Despite his injury issues in recent times, Ramsey would be a phenomenal addition, potentially forming an excellent partnership with Maddison at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Why Ramsey & Maddison could form a dream partnership

The current Spurs midfielder has excelled in possession, gaining a reputation for his excellent ball-striking ability alongside his eye for an assist - as demonstrated by his tally of nine in the Premier League last season.

Despite his lowly goal and assist tally from 2023/24, Ramsey is a brilliant talent who could thrive in north London with Maddison’s talents alongside him.

The “sensational” Villa youngster, as described by journalist Seb Stafford-Bloor, averaged two shots and 3.1 shot-creating actions per 90 in 2023/24, showcasing his ability to create opportunities for himself and his teammates.

Shot-creating actions are pieces of play that lead to a shot. These include moments such as a pass, take-on or foul being drawn.

He likes to run forward with the ball at any given opportunity, averaging three progressive passes per 90 and 3.5 progressive carries, potentially allowing Maddison to be presented with more frequent opportunities to potentially increase his already impressive tally of goals and assists.

Ramsey’s best campaign in a Villa shirt came in the 2022/23 campaign, where the youngster contributed with six goals and eight assists - an example of his quality when not plagued with injury issues.

Postecoglou has already demonstrated he is capable of taking young prospects to the next level, with Brennan Johnson and Micky van de Ven thriving under his guidance last season.

He has the opportunity to replicate his successes with Ramsey this summer, with the rumoured £19m deal plus Lo Celso going in the opposite direction a great deal for all parties.

It would allow Ramsey to reach the next level in his already promising career, with Lo Celso able to reignite his professional career under a manager that he’s previously enjoyed a successful stint under.