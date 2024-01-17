Tottenham Hotspur entered the January transfer window with the knowledge that failing to effectively bolster the squad with several high-impact additions could be detrimental ahead of the business end of the campaign.

Fifth-placed in the Premier League after 21 matches - level with Arsenal (fourth) who, albeit, have a game in hand - Ange Postecoglou deserves all the plaudits for the job that he has done in north London since arriving in the summer.

And with Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin boosting the depth in the frontline and central defence respectively, there is optimism that a sustained run of form can be achieved, ensuring that Spurs claim a spot in the top four and wade deep into the FA Cup, having defeated Burnley earlier this month to advance to the fourth round.

With Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma both absent for the next month or so on international duty at the African Cup of Nations, efforts have been made to identify a new midfielder this month, and while this search goes on, Postecoglou appears to be readying a bid for another centre-back.

Spurs January targets - defenders

At the start of the month, Tottenham were reportedly prioritising a deal for OGC Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo but that soon fell apart with negotiations ahead looking protracted, and the focus shifted to Dragusin.

With a deal swiftly agreed, Spurs announced the signing of the Romanian ace, aged 21, for around £27m last week, and despite Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero both returning to fitness last time out, another player has been lined up for transfer.

Indeed, according to Italian outlet Il Resto Del Carlino - via Sport Witness - Tottenham have made contact with Bologna concerning defender Riccardo Calafiori, who only signed for his Serie A side from FC Basel for €4m (£3m) in the summer, with Juventus, AC Milan, and Napoli also named as suitors.

A deal would not be easy and a summer transfer might be more likely if a breakthrough cannot be found shortly, but there is genuine interest there from the Lilywhites.

Riccardo Calafiori profiled

Italian Calfiori, aged 21, was a member of AS Roma's youth ranks but failed to make his mark, playing 18 times before being sold to Switzerland to hone his skills with Basel.

After just one full campaign with the club, Calafiori returned to his homeland last year and has gone on to cement himself as a crucial member of Thiago Motta's squad, starting the past 15 Serie A matches in succession.

As per Sofascore, he has showcased his impressive skill set across said fixtures, completing 90% of his passes, making 1.9 interceptions, 1.5 tackles and a whopping 6.9 ball recoveries per game, also winning 71% of his aerial duels, the 6 foot titan has returned with a vengeance after failing to secure a spot in his boyhood club.

Described as a "brilliant little player" by journalist and U23 scout Antonio Mango, Calafiori might be in the fledgeling phase of his senior career but he is already demonstrating his ability to battle adversity, overcome setbacks and perform at a level that attracts some of Europe's standout outfits.

Riccardo Calafiori: Key Characteristics Strengths Weaknesses Passing Concentration Aerial duels Interceptions *Sourced via WhoScored

And there's a reason for this; away from his inner belief, Calafiori has the trappings of a complete, modern centre-back in the future, ranking among the top 4% of centre-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for shot-creating actions, the top 16% for pass completion, the top 15% for progressive carries and the top 3% for interceptions per 90, as per FBref.

Such metrics bespeak the array of tools in his professional armoury and it's clear that Postecoglou is targeting defenders of such a style, hence the swift conclusion of the Dragusin saga.

Why Tottenham should sign Calafiori

Hailed for his "complete & dominant" style by talent scout Jacek Kulig, Dragusin brings both aggression and adroitness to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Having chalked up 62 appearances for Genoa since leaving Juventus with just four senior showings to his name, the 13-cap Romania international has undergone a similar trend to Calafiori thus far in his career, assuming the Lilywhites do secure the latter's signature this year.

Both failing to secure prominent roles in their prestigious Italian outfits after rising from the youth ranks, Postecoglou's talent radar is highlighted for its astuteness and accuracy once again.

Dragusin, across 19 Serie A appearances this term, only completed 83% of his passes but did win 67% of his total duels, showcasing his robustness and confidence defensively both aerially and on the ground.

He also ranks among the top 10% of positional peers for goals scored and the top 9% for shots taken per 90, highlighting an attacking ability that will add a dimension to the Tottenham team.

Calafiori would bring this too, but in a very different way, with his creativity and invention from the defensive third enhancing the fluency at the north London club, capable of digging in to rebuff danger or surge forward to influence attacking sequences at his manager's behest.

With Eric Dier signing for Bayern Munich this month too, augmenting the rearguard with one more acquisition seems far more clear, and at a youthful age, Calafiori would be content with playing a peripheral role and working his way toward the forefront.

Dragusin might have only just arrived in Tottenham white but there's no doubt he's a high-class talent, brought in to provide Postecoglou's backline with the depth it needs to flourish.

Making a move for Calafiori makes sense, completing the defence and continuing the trend of plucking players from Serie A, and in recent memory, few have gone on to flop down the N17.