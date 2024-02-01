Tottenham Hotspur moved back into the top four last night after outscoring Brentford in an enthralling Premier League encounter, and post-match, Ange Postecoglou deflated any murmurings of incomings before this evening's deadline.

Centre-back Radu Dragusin and versatile forward Timo Werner have been welcomed to the fold this month and Spurs are contented, but never say never in the smouldering embers of the transfer window...

Spurs plotting last-gasp hijack

Romano might have relayed Postecoglou's comments regarding the likelihood of late movement but the transfer guru has also revealed that Tottenham remain focussed on hijacking Barcelona's deal for prodigious youngster Lucas Bergvall.

The Swede is closing on a move to Barcelona but the Premier League club are persisting in calling the player in an attempt to spark a change of mind, even presenting an "important proposal" to steal a swoop for the 17-year-old rated at £8.5m by Djurgårdens IF.

Lucas Bergvall could be the next Mousa Dembele

Bergvall is right at the start of what promises to be a long and illustrious career given his innate ability, but he has only completed 29 fixtures and posted three goals and an assist for Djurgårdens.

Nonetheless, this has been ample time to showcase a vibrant and precocious skill set, with the 6 foot 1 teenager completing 88% of his passes and succeeding with 68% of his dribbles in the Allskenvan this term, as per Sofascore.

Having already made his international debut for Sweden, Bergvall has been described as a "generational" talent by one scout and is comfortable in playing across a range of midfield roles - something which has created early comparisons to Real Madrid phenomenon Jude Bellingham.

With Bergvall an adept progressor with the ball at his feet and a slick and intelligent distributor, he might prove to be the perfect and belated heir to Mousa Dembele's past position in the Tottenham team.

An elite and underrated star, Dembele was once praised as the "best in the world" by his Belgian countryman Kevin De Bruyne and was the glue for Spurs across his 249 appearances, combining every facet of the midfield game to boost the efforts of all around him.

Mousa Dembele: Key Characteristics Strengths Weaknesses Defensive contribution Finishing Dribbling Passing Tackling Source: WhoScored

Dembele would thrive in Postecoglou's fluid and high-energy system and so too would Bergvall, who could emulate many of Dembele's best qualities to stake his claim for a prominent role on the major stage.

Barcelona might be calling and the allure of La Blaugrana is hard for any player to turn down but Tottenham offer a project that promises growth and Bergvall would be wise to consider a move.

Postecoglou claimed that his side's business is done but Daniel Levy will be working feverishly behind the scenes to pull off a stunning hijack.