Tottenham have made one star centre-back a top transfer target for January, and it's believed he'll cost in and around Virgil van Dijk's Liverpool transfer fee.

Spurs transfer target list - centre-backs

Over these last few weeks, a flurry of widespread reports have shared that Spurs will be targeting a left-sided central defender as one of their key priorities for January.

Losing both Micky van de Ven, who will be sidelined till 2024 with a hamstring problem, and Cristian Romero for a small period really exposed Ange Postecoglou's shortage of centre-back cover.

Tottenham's 4-1 hammering of Newcastle was Postecoglou's first Premier League win since late October, and you could argue their defence was a major issue contributing to Spurs' damp run,

At their worst point, Spurs were forced to play both Emerson Royal and Ben Davies as the makeshift centre-back pairing. Postecoglou's lack of faith in Eric Dier was also brought to the forefront during that time.

As a result, the Australian and Lilywhites chiefs are targeting a host of star defenders as options to shore up Tottenham's backline.

Uruguay defender Sebastian Caceres, Everton's Ben Godfrey, Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah, Genoa star Radu Dragusin, Union Saint-Gilloise's Koki Machida, Benfica starlet Morato, Sporting Lisbon's Goncalo Inacio and others are just some of the defenders linked with January moves to Spurs recently.

Another interesting option to have emerged in recent weeks is Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite. The English starlet has been sensational as a member of Sean Dyche's rejuvenated starting eleven at Goodison Park. Everton's 10-point deduction appears to have had a galvanizing effect, with Branthwaite playing a key role in recent weeks as his side climb out of the relegation zone.

Spurs make Branthwaite top target

Now, according to Football Transfers, Tottenham have made Branthwaite a top target heading into January, alongside Genoa's Dragusin. The 21-year-old is greatly admired by Spurs as one of the most in-form Premier League defenders this season, but according to this report, he'll cost a hefty sum.

Indeed, due to his sky-high potential and possibility of becoming an England regular in the near future, Everton have placed a £75 million price tag on his head to ward off his suitors. As highlighted by the author of the piece on X, this valuation is considered "in the van Dijk range" as Toffees chiefs believe he is genuinely that good.

Speaking to the Rest is Football podcast (via Liverpool Echo), Sky pundit Micah Richards claimed Branthwaite is a defender destined for the "very top".

“Young Branthwaite at the back was amazing [against Chelsea]. He’s going to the very top, his decision-making, he reads the game well, he’s quick enough, makes the right decisions,” said Richards.

“He’s got an experienced head with [James] Tarkowski beside him, and he’s got a manager who loves the defensive side of the game, so marry all of them together they deserve all the credit.”