Tottenham Hotspur are struggling for any kind of good form in recent weeks. Ange Postecoglou’s side are currently languishing in 15th in the Premier League table, and are remarkably just eight points clear of the relegation zone. Whilst that might seem a sizeable gap, their current form does not seem like it will turn around any time soon.

Spurs have lost four of their last five in the top flight, drawing the other game. They have now lost 12 times in the Premier League this term, and although the injury crisis is affecting their form, it is not good enough from the Lilywhites.

With that in mind, it is perhaps no surprise that the North Londoners are exploring some late moves in the transfer market, including one player who could provide attacking reinforcement.

Spurs target new attacker

The player in question here is Ajax and Netherlands international striker Brian Brobbey. The Dutchman has shown flashes of brilliance this term but despite inconsistency, is a target for other clubs.

According to a report from journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Lilywhites have got in touch with Ajax to discuss a potential move for Brobbey. They have made an ‘enquiry to be informed’ about his situation should the possibility of a transfer arrive.

However, they are not the only London-based Premier League side interested in a deal for the Dutchman. West Ham United ‘are already in direct talks with Ajax’ about a potential loan move with an obligation to buy the player. Spurs are also considering a loan move.

Why Brobbey would be a good signing

It has been a slightly hit-and-miss season for 22-year-old striker Brobbey. He has struggled to find his best form in front of goal, having scored just three times, but does have seven assists across all competitions in 29 games.

Yet, the Netherlands international has shown, at times, just how clinical he can be. His goal against PEC Zwolle is a fine example of this, showing great instinct in the six-yard box to get on the end of a deflected cross and fire Ajax into the lead, of a game they went on to win 2-0.

Despite his poor form this term, Brobbey was on fire in the 2023/24 campaign. He scored 22 goals and grabbed 12 assists in 43 appearances across all competitions, including 18 goals and ten assists in the Eredivisie.

Last season in the Eredivisie, Brobbey’s underlying numbers were nothing short of outstanding. According to Sofascore, he had a 21% conversion rate, created ten big chances and won an average of 5.1 duels per game.

Brobbey 2023/24 Eredivisie key stats Stat Number Goals 18 Goals per game 0.6 Conversion rate 21% Assists 8 Big chances created 10 Key passes per game 1.5 Duels won per game 5.1 Stats from Sofascore

If Spurs manage to complete a deal to sign Brobbey, he could form an exciting partnership with Swedish attacker Dejan Kulusevski. Earlier in 2024/25, former Lilywhites midfielder turned Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp claimed Kulusevski “has been Spurs’ best player this season”.

Indeed, the 24-year-old has been on fire across all competitions, with nine goals and eight assists in 34 games in all competitions.

Perhaps the best contribution from the Spurs number 21 this term came in the Carabao Cup Fourth Round against Manchester City, where he assisted both goals in a 2-1 win.

If the Lilywhites can get Brobbey back to his form from last season, Kulusevski could be in for a field day. As per FBref, he averages 2.74 key passes per game and has registered more assists than any other Spurs player, with eight.

That seems like it could be a match made in heaven. Not only is Brobbey a brilliant all-round striker at his best, but is a “prolific” player as football talent scout Jacek Kulig described him. He could be the ideal person to get on the end of Kulusevski’s chances.

On a loan deal, this seems like a safe move for the Lilywhites to do, as Brobbey could add goals to their squad and get the best out of their chief creator.