Heung-Min Son has been one of the best signings in Tottenham Hotspur’s modern history, exceeding all expectations following his £22m move from Bayer Leverkusen back in 2015.

The South Korean attacker has cemented himself as a club legend, scoring 162 goals for the Lilywhites in his 408 appearances in all competitions.

He formed an excellent partnership with Harry Kane during the Englishman’s time in North London, with the pair combining for more goals than any other duo in Premier League history - assisting each other 47 times.

After Kane’s move to Bayern Munich last summer, it left Son with the task of operating as a central striker, compared to his usual left-wing role which has seen him thrive over the years.

However, the potential addition of one talent this summer could allow him to slot back into his favoured position, whilst also forming a new formidable partnership to catapult Spurs up the Premier League table in 2024/25.

Tottenham want £86m superstar this summer

According to Football Insider, Tottenham made a move by registering their interest in Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres, but face competition from multiple other English clubs this summer.

Liverpool and Chelsea are also credited with an interest, whilst local rivals Arsenal are claimed to have made the Swedish forward their number one target during this transfer window.

All the interest is hardly a surprise given his goalscoring record, with the 26-year-old registering a staggering 29 goals and ten assists in his 33 matches in Liga Portugal last season - making him the division’s top scorer by eight goals.

Everyone knows a goalscorer is worth their weight in gold in today’s market, with Sporting setting a £86m price tag to prise him away from the Portuguese club ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Whilst he would be a very expensive addition for Ange Postecoglou’s side, he would add that cutting edge his side are lacking, with the Swede able to benefit from Son’s incredible ability in the final third.

Why Son would be perfect for Gyokeres at Tottenham

There have been huge changes at the club since Son’s move to North London, including a new stadium, various managers, and a huge turnover of players as the club look to push for a consistent place in the Premier League’s top four.

Last season was one of his most impressive campaigns at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, scoring 17 and registering 10 assists, a tally of 12 more than any other Spurs player last season.

However, his stats per 90 would fall perfectly into the hands of Gyokeres, with his goals undoubtedly helping Postecoglou’s side increase their chances of securing a Champions League spot.

Heung-Min Son's PL stats per 90 (2023/24) Statistics Tally Games played 35 Goals + assists 27 Assists per 90 0.3 Progressive passes 4.3 Progressive carries 3.7 Progressive carries (18-yard box) 2 Crosses completed 1.1 Stats via FBref

The South Korean averaged 0.3 assists per 90 last season - ranking him within the top 6% of all attackers in Europe - a figure that would allow the “incredible” Gyokeres, as dubbed by talent scout Jacek Kulig, to replicate his excellent goalscoring figures in England’s top flight.

Son has also averaged 4.3 progressive passes and 3.7 progressive carries - with two of the latter per 90 seeing him take the ball into the opposition’s penalty area, allowing him to create frequent opportunities for the 26-year-old Swede.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

Both players have demonstrated their ability to score goals and contribute with assists for their teammates in recent seasons, with the pair potentially excelling together should the Sporting Lisbon forward move to Spurs this summer.

He could provide the added goal threat that Postecoglou has been searching for, whilst also creating a partnership similar to that of Son and Kane, which could provide to be vital in the club’s hunt for a return to Champions League football.