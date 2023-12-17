Tottenham have now made a pre-January move for a new winger target as manager Ange Postecoglou seeks to upgrade his wide options.

Spurs targeting forward signing in January

In recent weeks, Postecoglou appears to have rediscovered a winning formula with the attacking front four of Richarlison, Son Heung-min, Dejan Kulusevski and Brennan Johnson.

Richarlison has bagged three goals in his last two Premier League games as the Spurs frontman, while Son is maintaining his excellent form despite being moved back out wide.

Kulusevski's replacing the injured James Maddison as Tottenham's central attacking midfielder, with Brennan Johnson now playing regularly on the right.

However, one thing supporters have learned from the last four weeks is that one or two injuries can really tip the balance and upset Spurs' run of good form. The January transfer window, which is set to open in just under a fortnight, represents a brilliant solution to Tottenham's lack of squad depth as they chase new signings.

Postecoglou confirmed that Spurs are working on transfers ahead of the winter market, and it is believed sporting director Johan Lange has his eyes on a new winger.

"We're pushing hard, but you need all parties to agree," said Postecoglou on Spurs' transfer plans to Standard Sport.

"Other clubs, particularly if it's players they want [to keep], will be wanting to hold on to them for as long as possible for their own reasons through January."

The Lilywhites are targeting both Juventus winger Samuel Iling-Junior and Al-Ittihad ace Jota as possible options, according to recent reports, but it is now believed they also fancy Lazio star Felipe Anderson.

Spurs make pre-Januay move for Anderson

An Olympic gold medalist from the 2016 games in Rio, Anderson's spell in east London ended up being one to forget for the Brazilian.

Since joining Lazio, though, he has come on leaps and bounds as a regular under Maurizio Sarri. This season, Anderson has been a fixture in their starting eleven, providing more assists than any other player in Lazio's squad.

This has apparently attracted attention from north London, as TV Play claim Spurs have made contact to sign Anderson in the form of an enquiry.

The 30-year-old is also being targeted by AC Milan and Juventus, who are taking note of Anderson's exploits. His contract expires next summer, meaning Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy could strike a fairly cheap deal as things stand.

Former Spurs midfielder Jermaine Jenas, commenting on Anderson during his spell at West Ham, called him a player of "unbelievable" quality.

"All of these things he is doing are effortless to him," said Jenas on Match of The Day (via football.london).

"The quality he possesses is unbelievable. Make a good run, he's going to find you. He's not selfish. He should have had more than one. He's just kept coming back for more. The strength he showed too was too much. He's becoming that cult hero that West Ham love to have in their ranks."