Now that the 2023/24 campaign has finally concluded, the Tottenham Hotspur faithful must have mixed emotions.

Missing out on a Champions League spot will have been extremely infuriating, but progress has been made under Ange Postecoglou.

It’s fair to say that the difference has been the lack of a true game changer, like Arsenal have with Bukayo Saka, and if Heung-min Son had more support, the Lilywhites could’ve achieved their goal.

Nevertheless, the Australian boss will be looking forward to next season, especially if they can acquire their own version of Saka before the transfer window ends.

Spurs’ search for a new attacker

As per a report from Football Transfers, Spurs are looking to make Eberechi Eze their first signing of the summer.

It’s mentioned that Spurs will “initiate discussions” this month as they look to sign the ace with a £60m asking price.

The number ten will not force his way out of Crystal Palace, but he hopes that they will allow him to leave if the required fee is met.

However, the Lilywhites won’t be alone in their search for the English international’s signature, with Chelsea and the two Manchester clubs also keeping an eye on him.

How Eze compares to Saka

It’s installed within every Spurs fan to despise absolutely everything to do with Arsenal, but one thing they can’t deny is the talent of Saka.

The Gunners number seven has been absolutely immense under Mikel Arteta, scoring 16 goals and providing nine assists in the Premier League last term.

Only Son has a better output than the winger in the Spurs squad, and Daniel Levy will be keen to bolster the attack with a profile similar to the England ace.

This is where Eze comes into the picture, and given his influence at Palace, he could become Spurs’ very own version of Saka if he were to join.

Eze vs Saka 23/24 PL Stats Stats Eze Saka Starts 24 35 Goals 11 16 xG 9.12 15.5 Assists 4 9 Shots (per game) 3.1 3.1 Key passes (per game) 2 2.6 Touches (per game) 53.4 60.9 Successful dribbles (per game) 2.6 1.4 Tackles (per game) 1.3 1.9 Via Sofascore

According to FBref’s similar players model, both Eze and Saka share plenty of similarities in terms of their statistics.

Firstly, the two English stars are incredibly dangerous in front of goal; some would say they are a nightmare to play against, particularly due to their ability to score from nothing, which is shown by their overperformance of xG.

They’re extremely confident players who take a direct approach to attacking, often driving at defenders with the aim of either producing a combination or working half a yard of space to get a shot away.

On top of that, Saka and Eze are unique, largely due to the fact they're not only a goal threat themselves, but they can also act as a source of creativity, as shown by their key passes.

Furthermore, their influence on the side is much greater than just what they produce in front of goal, with their off-the-ball work rate and intensity also being so infectious.

Yet what makes Eze a “superstar” in particular, as dubbed by analyst Ben Mattinson, is the fact that he can genuinely glide past opponents as if they’re not even there, due to his brilliant agility, power, and ball control.

This is what would also make him an upgrade on Maddison, who only completed 1.1 dribbles per game in the Premier League and mainly creates via his passing.

Overall, Eze is the type of signing that can take Spurs to the next level, and his signature could prove to be the deal of the summer, particularly if they can unearth a player of Saka's ilk.