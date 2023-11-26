Tottenham Hotspur lost for the third Premier League match in succession as they let another lead slip in a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday.

Ange Postecoglou's side had two weeks over the international break to work to bounce back from losses to Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers but failed to do so.

With the likes of James Maddison, Yves Bissouma, Cristian Romero, and Micky van de Ven, among others, missing, Spurs took the lead through the rarely-seen Gio Lo Celso.

However, goals either side of half time from Pau Torres and Ollie Watkins secured all three points for the visitors as Tottenham failed to grab an equaliser.

It was a frustrating result and performance for Spurs as they fielded a makeshift side, with Emerson Royal lining up at centre-back and failing to deal with Watkins for the second Villa goal.

Emerson Royal's performance against Villa in numbers

The Brazilian defender, who is a right-back by trade, was deployed at the heart of the backline and was not sharp enough to close out quickly on the England international as the striker got between him and Ben Davies to slot into the back of the net.

It was a sloppy mistake and one that you could excuse due to him not being a natural centre-back who is used to dealing with those situations on a regular basis.

Aside from that, the former Barcelona man won the majority (3/5) of his duels and completed 97% of his attempted passes (92/95) across the 90 minutes.

This shows that the 24-year-old enforcer was a strong presence at the back and reliable in possession of the ball to help his side out in an unnatural position.

He was not the villain of the piece for Ange Postecoglou on Sunday. Instead, it was summer signing Brennan Johnson as the Wales international flattered to deceive in a frustrating display out wide.

Brennan Johnson's performance against Villa in numbers

The 22-year-old lightweight can be exciting to watch at times with his direct play and pace to get in behind and cause problems for opposition full-backs.

However, the end product also needs to be there in order for him to be an effective option for a team that is looking to compete at the top of the table.

In 90 minutes on the pitch, Johnson only created one chance for his teammates, failed with both of his attempted crosses, and was tackled in four of his five attempted dribbles.

The former Nottingham Forest man was also unable to find the back of the net from 0.62 xG (Expected Goals) worth of chances, which included a huge opportunity one-on-one against the goalkeeper that he could not poke past Emiliano Martinez to make it 2-2 during the second half.

Johnson, who lost 71% (5/7) of his duels throughout the match, had plenty of chances to make something happen in the final third and lacked the quality to do it.

As such, FootballLondon reporter Alasdair Gold handed him a rating of just 6/10 for his display and added that the forward "just couldn't force the ball home".

The Welsh forward missed the presentable chance that came his way and could not create anything of note for his teammates, which is why he was the true villain of the match instead of Emerson.

Hopefully, it was a learning experience for the summer signing and he will be able to put it right the next time he has the opportunity to be a difference-maker for Spurs.