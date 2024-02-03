Tottenham Hotspur were forced to settle for a point in Saturday's lunchtime kick-off after enduring late heartbreak away at Goodison Park, with relegation strugglers Everton snatching a draw at the death courtesy of in-demand talent, Jarrad Branthwaite.

The promising centre-back - who is reportedly the subject of interest from the likes of Real Madrid and Arsenal - prodded home at the back post late into stoppage time, with the Merseysiders having earlier also drawn level through another scrappy goal from Jack Harrison.

That first-half equaliser was sandwiched between two stunning strikes from an in-form Richarlison against his former employers, the Brazilian hotshot now boasting nine goals from his last eight Premier League appearances.

Those fine attempts weren't enough to seal the win for Ange Postecoglou's side, however, with the former Celtic boss likely to be ruing the display of goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario - among others.

Vicario's performance vs Everton

For much of the season so far, the former Empoli man has been something of a "revelation" for the north Londoners - as per pundit Jamie Carragher - yet cracks have begun to show in recent weeks for the Italian stopper.

The 27-year-old was caught out late on in the FA Cup defeat to Manchester City last week, before suffering similar misfortune this time around, having been targeted at set-pieces by the Toffees - resulting in Harrison's opener.

There may have been calls for a foul on the summer signing, although as BBC Sport pundit Martin Keown noted, the Spurs goalkeeper "never looked comfortable" with balls coming into the box, having also been unable to deny Branthwaite at the death.

Vicario may now be a cause for concern for Postecoglou, although he wasn't alone in having underwhelmed at Goodison, with former Nottingham Forest man Brennan Johnson also letting his manager down courtesy of an anonymous display.

Brennan Johnson's game in numbers vs Everton

The Wales international was recalled to the starting lineup after his sparkling cameo in the midweek win at home to Brentford, having helped his side to a 3-2 victory over the Bees after netting just after the break.

Having been given the nod over Dejan Kulusevski on the right flank, the expectation was that Johnson would continue his impressive recent record against the Toffees, having scored three goals and registered one assist when previously coming up against today's opponents.

As it proved, the 22-year-old was largely ineffective prior to being hooked on the hour mark, notably making just 20 touches in total during his time on the pitch - far fewer than Vicario had in the sticks for the visitors (66).

Not only that, but the £70k-per-week asset also completed just six of his 15 passes and gave the ball away on 11 occasions, having also failed to provide a single key pass to rubberstamp his lack of involvement.

Defensively too, the wideman also came up short after winning just three of his ten total duels, while also giving away two fouls and being dribbled past once before being replaced by Kulusevski.

Unsurprisingly, that limp showing earned Johnson a measly 4/10 match rating from football.london's Alasdair Gold, with the respected insider stating that the winger endured a particularly 'quiet first half'.

It would be no real surprise to see the Nottingham native drop back to the bench for the visit of Brighton and Hove Albion next weekend, having failed to take his big chance up against Sean Dyche'e side.