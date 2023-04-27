Fulham are set to step up new contract talks with Marco Silva amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

What's the latest Spurs manager news?

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is under intense pressure to get his next managerial appointment right after Antonio Conte's tenure ended disastrously, with supporters also making their feels known.

Tottenham fans have been protesting the ownership of ENIC recently with Levy losing backing on a consistent basis. The Lilywhites won't be helped by a very turbulent last fortnight, either.

Spurs have lost sporting director Fabio Paratici after he was forced to resign from his post due to a worldwide ban from football, forcing Levy and co to spearhead the hunt for a new manager.

The north Londoners also suffered a major dent in their hopes of sealing a top four Premier League finish, having recently succumbed to a 6-1 hammering away at Newcastle.

The result cost ex-interim coach Cristian Stellini his job with Ryan Mason placed in temporary charge until the end of the season.

Levy quite simply must get Tottenham's next managerial decision spot on, with the likes of Julian Nagelsmann, Luis Enrique, Vincent Kompany, Arne Slot and Ange Postecoglou recently mooted as contenders.

Another coach to have been linked in the last month is Fulham boss Silva, snd according to reporter O'Rourke, the Whites are taking measures to ensure they don't lose their head coach.

Indeed, writing for Football Insider, the journalist claims that Fulham are 'set to intensify contract talks' with the 45-year-old amid 'interest from Tottenham'.

Sources with knowledge of his situation explain that talks will commence at the end of this campaign - and the club are 'hopeful' they can get it done.

What would Silva bring to Spurs?

The tactician has arguably been one of the managers of the season - leading Fulham to a solid league position after they were promoted from the Championship last year.

The 4-2-3-1 boss, we believe, could emerge as a strong outside contender if Levy opts to take Tottenham's interest further.

Silva has trophy-winning experience in Greece with Olympiacos and has been praised for his work in west London.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe, commenting on the ex-Everton boss this season, claims Silva has done an 'incredible' job at Fulham and deserves more admiration.

If Fulham can't agree fresh terms with their manager, Spurs should certainly make an approach to gauge whether he could be interested in replacing Conte.