Tottenham Hotspur could turn to a surprising name to fill their vacant managerial role, according to recent reports...

What's the latest Spurs manager news?

The Sun report that former Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany has emerged as a shock candidate to take over from Antonio Conte at the Lilywhites, with the 36-year-old thought to be high on a shortlist of multiple options.

It's believed that the Belgian would be keen to manage Spurs, despite being on the verge of guiding Championship outfit Burnley back to the Premier League this season.

The Clarets are flying high in the second tier but it's also thought that Kompany knows he will not be able to spend big to keep them in the big time, whilst City boss Pep Guardiola has seemingly earmarked him to take over at the Etihad Stadium at some point in the future, claiming that it's "written in the stars."

"The consistency they are showing is unbelievable. They are close to being promoted; I am delighted to see his success," the former FC Barcelona boss added.

Could Kompany be Tottenham's own Mikel Arteta?

A lot more faith is being put in the next generation of managers in this day and age, and given the success that arch-rivals Arsenal have had with Mikel Arteta - another student of Guardiola's game - chairman Daniel Levy could do little wrong in trusting the 36-year-old to transform the club's fortunes on the pitch.

Kompany, who racked up 360 appearances for the Sky Blues; of which 265 were in the Premier League, started finding his way in the dugout back in his home country as he hung up his boots whilst playing for Anderlecht. He became their manager on the same day he retired and led them to fourth- and third-placed finishes in the Jupiler Pro League, as well as being runners-up in the Belgian Cup.

Back in England, the 36-year-old has completely transformed Burnley, despite being faced with a total rebuild on the pitch, having lost the likes of Nick Pope, James Tarkowski and Dwight McNeil.

The Lancashire outfit sit top of the table, 11 points clear of Sheffield United in second place and 17 points clear of third-ranked Middlesbrough, so a return to the top-flight is merely a matter of when, not if.

With four EFL Championship Manager of the Month awards under his belt already, and a 63% win rate to boot, Kompany could be exactly what Levy and Spurs need to begin their own transformation.

Arsenal's recent success has largely been down to the trust that the Gunners' ownership has put in Arteta, in what has been his first managerial role.

But having learned from one of the world's best coaches in Guardiola, it's clear to see that the Spaniard's immense knowledge can rub off on others, which makes Kompany a rather intriguing prospect.

According to pundit Tony Cascarino, the young tactician would be "an excellent appointment after his miraculous feats at Burnley this season" and it's easy to see why, given past influences and his current work.

Belgians have often been a hit with the fanbase in N17, so the 36-year-old could be next up as he'll have one hell of a job on his hands at Tottenham Hotspur.

As such, if Levy wants to take a leaf out of his arch-rival's book, then he ought to consider Kompany as the Italian's successor between now and the start of the new season.