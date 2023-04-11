Former Scotland striker Frank McAvennie has told Tottenham Hotspur they could appoint "one of the best coaches" in Brendan Rodgers.

What's the latest Spurs manager news?

Spurs and chairman Daniel Levy are still in the hunt for a new permanent manager after mutually parting ways with Antonio Conte, and there's been a succession of names linked to the post.

Indeed, Mauricio Pochettino, Luis Enrique, Julian Nagelsmann, Zinedine Zidane and Rodgers are just a few of the out-of-work coaches that have been mentioned with rumours also indicating Graham Potter may become an option also.

Rodgers, who recently left Leicester City, has been perhaps the most heavily-linked manager of the last few days with Football Insider even reporting that he has a 'good chance' of landing the Lilywhites job.

After this claim, pundit McAvennie has suggested that the 50-year-old is not only 'one of the best coaches', but that he and the north Londoners would be a brilliant match.

"I think Brendan Rodgers would be a great manager for them," he explained to Football Insider.

"That is his kind of team. He has got the players there and he would get them playing better.

"I do not know what happened at Leicester but Brendan is a good manager, a really good manager and he can get the best out of players.

"There is no way Leicester would have gone down. I think a club like Tottenham, Brendan would be a good manager. It is his stature, he is good enough to go there. He is one of the best coaches and I think they would take to him."

Would Rodgers transform Spurs?

Interestingly, this isn't the first time Levy has been monitoring the Northern Irishman, with reports from 2021 suggesting that Spurs were considering Rodgers as a replacement for Jose Mourinho.

While Rodgers' stock has arguably decreased since then, having led former side Leicester into a Premier League relegation battle this season, we believe he could still be a solid outside contender.

Called a 'super manager' by David Moyes, the former Liverpool boss did guide Leicester to both an FA Cup and Community Shield win in 2021. He was also arguably unlucky to miss out on Champions League football with the Foxes, having led them to two successive fifth-placed finishes in 2019/20 and 2020/21.

Rodgers is an experienced trophy winner boasting nine pieces of major silverware on his CV, including a very successful spell north of the border where he near-dominated the SPFL with Celtic.

Now a free agent, the ex-Swansea boss could potentially be attracted by the prospect of replacing Conte at Spurs.