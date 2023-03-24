Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Thomas Tuchel was on Tottenham Hotspur's list to replace Antonio Conte as manager.

Is Antonio Conte going to be sacked by Spurs?

Conte looks increasingly likely to depart his role as Spurs manager amid their disappointing season, and it remains to be seen who could replace the Italian.

Tuchel has just joined Bayern Munich to replace Julian Nagelsmann, though it has been claimed the German was also being eyed up by the Spurs hierarchy as a possible candidate to succeed Conte, but this is now off the table.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano revealed the Spurs interest in the former Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea head coach.

"He had other possibilities. Tuchel had two more possibilities.

"One was Tottenham, because [he] was a concrete name on the Tottenham list. Not the only one, but one of the names for Tottenham to replace Antonio Conte."

Would Tuchel have been a good appointment for Spurs?

It is arguable that Tuchel going to Bayern Munich is a bullet dodged for Spurs, despite the German's immense track record throughout his career.

Spurs should aim to follow a different route to the one which saw them hire proven winners in Jose Mourinho and Conte, with neither manager finding success in north London.

Given the uncertain future of Harry Kane, a manager who can take the job on a long-term basis may be more suitable than one who may not stay for longer than a few seasons. Tuchel's longest spell at any of his last three clubs was of just over two years at Paris Saint-Germain, before being relieved of his duties in December 2020.

Whilst Conte's tenure at Spurs could potentially see them finish in the top four for a second successive campaign, the quality of football on display has been poor at times, and the squad is arguably in a worse shape than when he arrived, despite investment in the last few transfer windows.

Spurs have suffered the consequences of keeping players on their books from previous regimes, with the club being stuck with players wanted by past managers. Bryan Gil, for example, was signed under Nuno Espirito Santo, but has been loaned out twice and barely used by Conte.

Tuchel's time at Chelsea saw him win a Champions League, but they failed to build upon that success, and he was sacked after a downturn in results and a change in ownership.

The Spurs hierarchy have received a lot of criticism, including from Conte himself, and it seems unlikely that Tuchel will have thrived in such an environment if he returned to London having essentially failed with greater resources at his disposal at Stamford Bridge..