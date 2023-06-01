Free agent manager Marcelo Gallardo may emerge as a late option for the Tottenham Hotspur job, according to recent reports.

Who could be the next Spurs manager?

The north Londoners are currently well into their search for a new manager with a few candidates still in the frame to replace Antonio Conte, who departed north London over two months ago.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is said to be leading the hunt for Conte's successor, coming as he also prepares for the summer transfer market and scours the market for a new sporting director.

Of the names still be believed to be contending for the Spurs job, perhaps most notable is that of Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou, who is rumoured to have emerged as a leading candidate in recent days.

The likes of Fulham's Marco Silva, Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi and Graham Potter have also been mentioned in parts - with Levy also personally holding talks Luis Enrique talks.

Tottenham need to make an appointment and fast, especially with the summer transfer window looming and around the corner, and Spurs are apparently in danger of being left behind.

That is according to The Daily Mail, and reporter Sami Mokbel, who claim the Lilywhites have that issue to contend with but also drop an interesting line regarding Gallardo.

The 47-year-old, who is readily-available for hire after leaving River Plate, may "emerge as a late option" for Spurs in their managerial chase.

This is despite Postecoglou's chances of getting the job increasing significantly, but going by The Mail's update, his appointment is certainly no forgone conclusion.

Who is Marcelo Gallardo?

The South American boasts 10 pieces of silverware from his managerial career across the Atlantic, not to mention he deploys an attack-minded 4-3-3 formation - similar to that of former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Called "elite" by members of the media like TUDN Mexico TV host Xavi Sol, Gallardo has also been praised highly by counterparts like Man City boss Pep Guardiola.

“What Gallardo has done with River is incredible,” the City boss said on Argentine television (via Planet Football).“Every year three coaches are named as the best in the world, and he’s never among them.“I can’t understand it. It’s as if there’s nothing else in the world apart from Europe.”

As a free agent, he could be an alluring option for Spurs, and it will be interesting to see if he does indeed come into the fold.