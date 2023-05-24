Tottenham Hotspur "have held talks" with former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique alongside their very serious interest in Feyenoord boss Arne Slot.

Who could be the next Spurs manager?

According to recent reports, Spurs' long hunt for Antonio Conte's successor could well be reaching the final stages, with some sources even claiming Slot could be appointed fairly soon (Football Insider).

The Dutchman is a firm favourite for the Tottenham hot seat as certain media outlets have him in pole position above other contenders, like Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi and Celtic's Ange Postecoglou.

However, while there is no confirmed appointment as yet, it may well be worth keeping an eye on alternative names who could also end up taking the Spurs job.

Chairman Daniel Levy's next managerial hire will be crucial in determining how successful the north Londoners are next season, with this campaign largely being one to forget for Lilywhites supporters.

Champions League football is off the table and Spurs have undergone yet another trophy-less campaign - 15 years after their last piece of silverware - a League Cup win over Chelsea in 2008.

Going back to their hunt for Conte's replacement, journalist Nizaar Kinsella has shared an update.

Writing for The Evening Standard, the reporter claims Slot's agent, Rafaela Pimenta, is set to meet with Feyenoord today to discuss the 44-year-old's future.

In the piece, however, Kinsella also relays information that Tottenham have "held talks" with Enrique over the role.

The 53-year-old is a free agent after leaving the Spain national team and could be readily-available for hire, so if Spurs don't make headway in their pursuit of Slot, he may well potentially come as an alternative option.

Tottenham, alongside the aforementioned Postecoglou and De Zerbi, are also admirers of Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim.

Who is Luis Enrique?

Perhaps coming as one of the most decorated free agent managers on the market, Enrique has won nine major trophies in his time as a manager - all coming at Barcelona.

This includes a Champions League-winners medal and two La Liga triumphs, with former Spurs boss Antonio Conte even once calling him a "fantastic" coach (via talkSPORT).

Another peer to regard Enrique very highly is Man City boss Pep Guardiola, who branded him the "perfect trainer from Barcelona" upon his Camp Nou exit in 2017 (Genting via football.london).

The former Celta Vigo boss, an attack-minded tactician, would come to Spurs with real pedigree and we believe they should follow up talks if a move for Slot falls through.