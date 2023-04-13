Journalist Filip Joos says Tottenham Hotspur should go for Burnley boss Vincent Kompany, amid claims he's interested in the job.

Who could Spurs now appoint?

After a brief die down post Easter weekend, Spurs manager rumours have started to resurface again through the media and there a few contenders still firmly in the running.

Reports this week have suggested that both Julian Nagelsmann and Arne Slot, for instance, are well in contention to succeed Antonio Conte after the Italian parted company over three weeks ago.

Meanwhile, reliable journalist Alasdair Gold has hinted that Graham Potter could enter the fold with Spurs also looking at Brentford manager Thomas Frank.

This comes after recent claims of Mauricio Pochettino, Luis Enrique, Zinedine Zidane and even Brendan Rodgers being considered.

The managerial merry-go-round is set to be a hot topic in north London as interim boss Cristian Stellini and assistant coach Ryan Mason attempt to guide Spurs to a top-four Premier League finish in the meantime.

Now, speaking on the 90 Minutes podcast (via Voetbalnieuws), reporter Joos has urged the Lilywhites to appoint Kompany - coming after a recent claim by The Sun that he 'would be interested' in taking the job.

Joos explained:

"Kompany to Tottenham? Do it! He has to let Kane and Son go and start all over again. "That team is in so deep at the moment. He must not go to Chelsea, where he will end up in a machine. That's where '98 players' around and that's what you have to deal with. "Chelsea have also won trophies in recent years. Kompany is now bigger than Tottenham. When I'm Tottenham and you see Arteta's work at Arsenal… He also comes from Guardiola's school, just like Kompany. "Then he has an edge over the rest. We would also understand if he leaves Burnley for Tottenham."

Should Spurs go for Kompany?

The Belgian's high-flying Burnley side have already sealed promotion to the top flight after a quite simply sensational season.

Kompany's side have dominated the Championship, losing just one game all season - all while scoring more goals and conceding fewer than any other side in the division.

Called an 'incredible' figure by Pep Guardiola, the Spaniard has also backed Kompany to take the Etihad hotseat one day.

You could make a case that the former Anderlecht boss is one of Europe's most exciting young coaches right now, potentially helping to turn Tottenham's head.

However, Kompany should also tread carefully and weigh up his next move with a level head.

Indeed, serial winners like Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte had no joy in regards to clinching silverware at Spurs and it could be a huge job for a tactician largely inexperienced by comparison.