The main priority for Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy at present is seemingly to find a suitable successor to manager Antonio Conte in the dugout, with the Englishman currently assessing the options prior to making a concrete decision on the former Chelsea man's future.

While Conte is yet to be officially sacked, the 53-year-old's time at the club does look to be coming to something of an inevitable end, with speculation now rife as to just who could replace the experienced, serial-winner at N17.

Among the list of names that have been mentioned in recent weeks is Fulham boss, Marco Silva, with The Sun even going as far as to suggest earlier this month that the 45-year-old is the frontrunner for the position, having caught the eye after guiding the newly-promoted Cottagers into European contention so far this season.

Would Marco Silva be a good fit at Spurs?

For all the good work that Silva has done at Craven Cottage of late - notably guiding the west Londoners out of the Championship last season in rampant fashion - it would be another step up were he to join the Lilywhites, with Levy and co needing to be certain that he is the right man for the job amid what is a crucial crossroads for the club.

A possible concern among Tottenham supporters may well be the Portuguese's apparent likeness to compatriot, Jose Mourinho, with comparisons having been made between the pair amid Silva's arrival in the Premier League at Hull City back in 2017, having previously begun his career in his homeland with spells at Estoril and Sporting CP.

The Lisbon-native - who also enjoyed a spell at Olympiakos prior to initially moving to England - does appear to mirror the Roma boss due to his touchline antics, for instance, with the ex-Everton coach having been dismissed during Sunday's FA Cup defeat to Manchester United, after venting his fury at referee, Chris Kavanagh.

That red card undoubtedly evoked memories of that man Mourinho - who has previously been branded a "nightmare" by ex-referee Keith Hackett for his behaviour on the sidelines - with BBC Sport reporter Simon Stone stating that Silva had been "prowling like a tiger" in the Old Trafford as the game approached its climax.

Levy may be fearful of appointing a Mourinho-esque figure due to the disappointing nature of the 60-year-old's time in charge of the club, with the enigmatic, managerial icon having been sacked on the eve of the Carabao Cup final back in April 2021, after initially taking on the job around 18 months earlier.

The two-time Champions League winner was unable to spark a revival at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - winning just 45 of his 86 games in charge - with the veteran's downbeat demeanour and negativity having been integral to his undoing.

The concern will be that it could be a similar story if Mourinho's heir apparent, Silva, is snapped up as Conte's successor in the near future.