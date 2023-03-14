The major issue surrounding Tottenham Hotspur at present is the uncertainty regarding Antonio Conte's future at the club beyond the end of the season, with the experienced Italian having just a matter of months remaining on his existing contract.

While the club only recently acted to remove Rehanne Skinner from her post as manager of the women's team, the Lilywhites have seemingly yet to decide on how to proceed with regard to Conte, albeit with it looking as if the 53-year-old is destined to depart come the summer.

That has ensured that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is likely to be looking for a suitable replacement for the former Chelsea boss, with recent reports claiming that Fulham's Marco Silva could be a possible candidate for the role.

What's the latest on Silva to Spurs?

According to The Sun, the Portuguese coach is said to be viewed as the 'top contender' to replace Conte in the dugout should the latter man leave at the end of the season, with the 45-year-old having enjoyed an impressive season thus far in charge at Craven Cottage.

The Lisbon native - whose own contract is set to expire next term - has seemingly caught the eye of Levy and co as a result of the fine work that he has done in west London, having guided the Cottagers to promotion from the Championship at a canter last season.

Who could benefit from Silva's arrival at Spurs?

There is clearly merit in bringing Silva into the fold at N17 following the remarkable success that Fulham have enjoyed in the current campaign following their return to the top-flight, with the newly-promoted side firmly in the mix for European qualification, having also powered their way to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

The former Hull City man's arrival would also help to aid in rejuvenating a struggling figure in north London, with summer signing Richarlison likely to be delighted at the prospect of reuniting with a manager who has had a crucial impact on his career.

The Brazilian dynamo was notably signed by Watford during Silva's stint in charge back in 2017, before following the up-and-coming coach to fellow Premier League side Everton on a £40m deal just a year later.

While Silva was ultimately sacked by the Toffees in December 2019, that brief period working together across the two clubs proved particularly fruitful as far as Richarlison is concerned, as the versatile forward scored 26 goals and registered nine assists in 82 games while playing under his former boss.

The hope will be that bringing in the managerial gem - who has been hailed as "like a genius" by former Olympiacos asset Pajtim Kasami - could reinvigorate the £60m maverick next season, with the 25-year-old having endured a miserable debut campaign for Tottenham to date.

The 42-cap brute is still waiting to score his first top-flight goal for the club and only has two goals to his name in 26 games in all competitions, having only recently spoken out about his poor form following the Champions League exit at the hands of AC Milan.

With tensions clearly mounting between the one-time Fluminense ace and Conte, a change in the dugout could be what is needed for the hot-headed striker to truly catch fire, with the appointment of Silva - who Richarlison has described as like a "father" due to their close bond - set to do the trick.