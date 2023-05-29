Tottenham Hotspur are believed to be among the clubs who are showing an interest in Santos sensation, Marcos Leonardo, with the promising striker making waves in his native Brazil.

What's the latest on Marcos Leonardo to Tottenham?

According to 90min, the Lilywhites - as well as the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United - are said to be 'known admirers' of the exciting 20-year-old, joining a growing list of European clubs who are also taking a keen interest in the forward's progress.

As per the report, 5 foot 9 starlet - who is currently under contract until December 2026 - has also caught the eye of Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Roma, with that historic trio said to be among those who are scouting the youngster at the ongoing, U20 World Cup.

If Spurs are to win the race for Leonardo's signature ahead of that raft of suitors, chairman Daniel Levy may well have to splash the cash, with previous reports suggesting that the much-coveted talent has a release clause in the region of £51m.

Who is Marcos Leonardo?

The Brazil U20 international is a potential star of the future who is currently shining for Santos, having already racked up 141 appearances for the club despite his relative youth, scoring 42 goals and providing 10 assists in that time.

That respectable tally includes a haul of eight goals and three assists in just 21 games in the current campaign, having proven himself as a player who is simply "born to score", according to talent scout Jacek Kulig.

Also lauded by Kulig as a player who has "all the tools to become an absolute killer in the penalty area", Leonardo could well represent a dream heir to Tottenham's current leading man, Harry Kane, with the 29-year-old having been linked with an exit in recent times amid his expiring contract.

Even if the ruthless Englishman - who ended the 2022/23 campaign with a stellar haul of 30 top-flight goals - is to stay put at N17 beyond the summer, it would still be wise to acquire an able deputy such as the dynamic Brazilian, with Leonardo able to be a dream successor to Kane in the future.

The wonderkid's credentials are also bolstered by the comparisons that have been made between himself and former Premier League goalscoring machine, Sergio Aguero, with South American football expert Tim Vickery having previously stated:

"There is a kind of Aguero-type striker there, he is not particularly tall but comes alive in the penalty box and I think there is talent there as well."

That comparison bodes well for the impact that Leonardo could make in north London, with Aguero having previously been a truly clinical presence during his time at Manchester City, with the now-retired ace scoring 260 goals in 390 games for the Etihad outfit.

If the Santos gem can get even close to emulating such heroics, then Spurs supporters could well be in for a treat should Levy and co manage to get a deal over the line.