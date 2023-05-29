Tottenham Hotspur have deployed chiefs to run the rule over Santos striker Marcos Leonardo ahead of a potential move to the Premier League, according to reports.

Who is Marcos Leonardo?

Leonardo is a Brazilian forward and academy graduate at the Urbano Caldeira Stadium having worked his way up through the youth ranks to become a regular feature of Odair Hellmann’s first-team, recording a total of 141 appearances to date.

He's started four out of the eight league games this season with his side’s campaign having not long kicked off, though, it’s more his performances on the international stage and in particular at the U20s World Cup that he’s been grabbing the attention of the Lilywhites.

Daniel Levy won’t yet know for certain who is set to succeed Ryan Mason at the helm but that won’t stop him and his recruitment team from identifying potential transfer targets for the upcoming window, and it sounds like the 20-year-old is one of the candidates on his wishlist.

Who could sign Leonardo?

According to 90min, Spurs, Newcastle United, Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and West Ham all “sent scouts” to assess Leonardo at the U20s World Cup, with Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and AS Roma also keen.

Santos’ rising star is being “watched closely” by all of the above named suitors, with his displays having “increased the excitement” around him, and it’s stated that the N17 outfit are “known admirers” of the promising talent.

Where would Leonardo fit in at Spurs?

Considering Tottenham’s struggles this season having failed to qualify for any kind of football in Europe, Harry Kane has been heavily linked with an exit, especially a switch to link up with Erik Ten Hag at Old Trafford, so should he depart this summer, Leonardo could be viewed as a long-term successor to the vice-captain in the capital.

The Nike-sponsored gem, who earns £8.9k-per-week, has already racked up 11 goal contributions (eight goals and three assists) in 21 appearances across all competitions this season and has recorded a total of 11 shots which is the second-highest number throughout the whole of his squad, as per FBRef.

The Itapetinga native, who has been lauded Santos’ “hero” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, is also capable of operating out wide on the left wing and even in midfield alongside his natural centre-forward position so would provide the new manager with some welcomed versatility, therefore making him an exciting young recruit for the future of Spurs.