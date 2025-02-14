Over the last couple of years, Ange Postecoglou has endured a turbulent spell as manager, kickstarting his career as Tottenham Hotspur manager with a bang, sitting top of the table after the first few weeks in 2023/24.

However, the Aussie has since struggled in periods to match the ambitions of the fanbase after his appointment, leading to criticism over his long-term future in the role.

He did lead the Lilywhites to Europa League football last season, but despite reaching the knockout stage, it looks almost impossible his side will reach the same stage through the Premier League this time around.

The club currently sit in 14th place, 13 points off a European spot with just 14 games remaining of the campaign, with the injury crisis at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium massively impacting their performances.

Regardless of the issues, questions continue to be asked of the former Celtic manager, unable to repeat the feats set by one of his predecessors in North London.

Mauricio Pochettino’s time at Spurs

Back in the summer of 2014, Argentine manager Mauricio Pochettino was appointed as Spurs boss, looking to point the club in the right direction after finishing sixth in the year before his arrival.

The 52-year-old would be a huge hit with the supporters, transforming them into constant Champions League contenders, even finishing second in the 2016/17 season, just seven points off title winners Chelsea.

He would provide the fanbase with countless memories during his time in charge, from Derby Day victories to leading them to a Champions League final in the 2018/19 campaign - losing to Liverpool in the final.

However, he would receive the sack just a couple of months after the defeat, losing his job after a poor start to the league campaign the following season.

Nearly six years on from his dismissal, it remains to be seen whether the decision to part ways with the manager was the right one, with the club yet to hit the heights he achieved since leaving.

He also tipped one player to be a star during his time in North London, with the club potentially ruing his departure given his form since leaving the Lilywhites.

The former Spurs star who’s outscoring Richarlison

Brazilian striker Richarlison joined the club after Pochettino’s departure, costing £60m in the summer of 2022, moving from Everton will real expectations of transforming the club’s attack.

He’s struggled to nail down a regular starter role, with the 27-year-old also one of the players recently hit with injury, limiting him to just three goals in his 14 appearances in 2024/25.

He could’ve been aided in his attempts within the final third had the club kept hold of youngster Marcus Edwards, who was once seen as a talent with huge potential in North London.

The winger, who was once compared to Lionel Messi, came through the club’s academy after joining as an eight-year-old but struggled to break into the first-team, making just one senior appearance for his boyhood side.

He would subsequently depart on a free transfer at the end of his contract, joining Portuguese side Vitoria de Guimaraes in the summer of 2019 - a move that would ignite his professional career.

He featured nearly 100 times, before moving to Sporting Lisbon in January 2022, starring under Ruben Amorim, leading to rumours linking him to some of the biggest teams in Europe.

However, he’s been starved of game time in 2024/25, dropping down to the Championship and joining Scott Parker’s Burnley on loan for the rest of the season.

How Edwards compares to Richarlison in 2024/25 to date Statistics (per 90) Edwards Richarlison Games played 12 14 Goals scored 4 3 Progressive carries 5 2.6 Progressive passes 5.1 3.2 Shots taken 3.5 1.9 Fouls won 2.9 2.3 Goals per game 0.7 0.6 Stats via FBref

Despite his lack of minutes over the last couple of months, the Englishman has still managed to score four times - a tally one higher than Richarlison, showcasing his quality when having the opportunity to feature.

Whilst he may now be featuring in England’s second tier, the 26-year-old is a player who is way better than the level he’s playing at, but he’s in desperate need of valuable minutes to continue his progression.

Given the club’s current injury situation, he would’ve provided a valuable option in the final third, especially considering how he’s outperformed Richarlison so far in 2024/25.