Tottenham Hotspur are keen on a summer deal to bring Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel to the Premier League, according to reports.

Who is Mathys Tel?

Tel is naturally a centre-forward who only arrived at the Allianz Arena last summer from Ligue 1 side Rennes, but there’s a strong possibility that he could be once again on the move after just one season having failed to make a significant impact.

The France youth international was handed just one start last season in the Bundesliga and spent the majority of his time on the bench having been introduced as a substitute on 21 occasions, so he’s clearly out of favour and extremely low down in Thomas Tuchel’s pecking order.

Despite still having another two years to run on his contract, the 18-year-old could therefore be wanting to start a new adventure elsewhere in order to get more regular minutes under his belt, and should that be the case, it’s believed he has admirers in N17.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano reported that one unnamed member of the Lilywhites board “appreciates” the teenager, though the journalist made it clear that Ange Postecoglou and Daniel Levy have not yet made any kind of “direct approach” for their target.

According to The Guardian, Spurs are “interested” in a swoop for Tel ahead of the 2023/24 campaign. Bayern manager Tuchel recently admitted that whilst he plans to keep the attacker, he could leave “if something changes very late in the transfer window”.

Levy is set to meet with a number of top executives in Germany next week to talk about a potential deal for Harry Kane, and should the England skipper seal his exit, the chairman could use negotiations to discuss a swap deal which would see Tel coming the other way.

How good is Mathys Tel?

Tottenham will be aware that Tel is still only 18 years of age, so he could definitely be seen as more of a signing for the long-term future of the club, but having been hailed a “huge talent” by football scout Jacek Kulig, the striker would be an exciting recruit should he put pen to paper.

The Sarcelles native has scored 15 goals in 47 appearances throughout his career, six of those coming last season at Bayern despite receiving limited opportunities to play, as per Transfermarkt, and he’s also a threat even when the ball doesn’t hit the back of the net.

Tuchel’s £66k-per-week earner ranked in the 97th percentile for shots and most touches in the attacking penalty area, highlighting his constant desire to create chances for himself and his fellow teammates in and around the opposition’s box.

Furthermore, Tel has the ability to operate out wide on both the left and right flanks alongside through the middle when leading the line so he would provide the boss with wonderful versatility if any unexpected injuries were to occur, making him a player that ticks a lot of boxes and a promising candidate to be targeting during the ongoing summer transfer window.