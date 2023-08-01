The wait goes on at Tottenham Hotspur to see just what the resolution will be in the future of Harry Kane, with the England captain still yet to move on with the new Premier League season now fast approaching.

With just a year left on his existing deal, the 30-year-old looks increasingly likely to seal a move to German giants, Bayern Munich, with the Daily Mail reporting at the weekend that the talismanic striker is 'close' to agreeing a deal with the Bundesliga outfit.

The loss of their greatest-ever goalscorer would be a sizeable blow for both Spurs and for chairman Daniel Levy, with the latter man set to be forced to try and fill the void of a player who scored 30 league goals last season.

That frustration and disappointment at losing Kane could well be eased somewhat, however, if young Mathys Tel is to move in the other direction, with the Bayern starlet having reportedly caught the eye of Ange Postecoglou's side.

Who is Mathys Tel?

As The Telegraph's Matt Law revealed last week, the north Londoners are said to be showing an "interest" in the teenage forward, with those at N17 having seemingly already made enquiries into a possible summer move for the 18-year-old.

While the former Stade Rennais sensation only made the switch to Bavaria last summer, Levy may be hoping that he can tempt the Frenchman into moving to pastures new, having been restricted to just a solitary league start last season.

If Tottenham can snap up the precocious talent over the coming weeks, it could well prove to be a repeat of their successful signing of Gareth Bale back in the summer of 2007.

How good is Mathys Tel?

Amid his limited involvement at the Allianz Arena last season, it would be something of a gamble for Levy to splash the cash on Tel this summer, albeit with the teen ace having undoubtedly shown glimpses of his talent after scoring six goals in 28 outings in all competitions.

A player of "pure quality" who has "so much Thierry Henry in him" - according to talent scout Jacek Kulig - the £13m-rated speedster has been earning rave reviews in his embryonic senior career so far, hence why it could be worth the risk if Spurs are to make a move.

Even if it does take a few seasons for Tel to truly catch fire it could still prove worth the wait, with the Lilywhites having previously reaped the rewards with regard to their patient faith in the aforementioned Bale.

Signed by Levy at the age of just 17 on a £10m deal from Southampton, the now-retired Welshman endured a dismal start to life at White Hart Lane, having gone 25 league games without tasting victory in his new surroundings.

Following that initial, luckless start, the Cardiff native memorably announced his talents to the wider world after netting that Champions League hat-trick against Inter Milan in October 2010, before chipping in with 24 goals and assists in 36 Premier Leagues games in the following season.

Five years on from his move to the capital, Bale cemented his status as one of the best in the business after scoring 21 goals and registering eight assists in 33 top-flight appearances during the 2012/13 campaign, before sealing a deserved £85m move to Real Madrid.

While it took time for their initial investment to bear fruit, Tottenham were handsomely rewarded for their persistence with Bale, having benefitted from snapping him up at such a young age before helping to nurture his talents.

With Tel evidently a player of real promise - having been likened to World Cup-winning compatriot, Kylian Mbappe - the Bayern gem could follow a similar path to that of Bale by truly exploding later down the line.