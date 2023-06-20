With the summer transfer window now well underway, Tottenham Hotspur will be aiming to hand new boss Ange Postecoglou the tools to spark something of a revival at N17, amid the need for quality additions over the coming months.

According to recent reports in France, one man who is believed to be on the north Londoners' 'shortlist' is Lyon midfielder, Maxence Caqueret, with German giants Borussia Dortmund also keeping tabs on the promising Frenchman.

The 23-year-old - who is said to be valued at around £26m, according to CIES Football Observatory - has racked up 130 appearances for his current side since rising up through the youth ranks, notably contributing four goals and seven assists in 40 games across all fronts last season from his deep-lying berth.

Undoubtedly a player of "pure quality and intelligence" - according to talent scout Jacek Kulig - it is no surprise just why the 5 foot 9 gem has warranted such interest of late, with Postecoglou seemingly looking to shake up his midfield ranks this summer, amid reports that Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg could be on his way.

For all Caqueret's quality, however, Spurs may well be cautious with regard to splashing out on another exciting midfield star from Lyon, having previously been burned by the signing of Tanguy Ndombele from the French outfit.

Has Tanguy Ndombele been a good signing for Spurs?

While there have been reports that Postecoglou could be open to giving Ndombele another chance to impress this summer, the mercurial Frenchman has perhaps had enough opportunities over the past few years, having been signed on a club-record £63m deal back in 2019.

The 5 foot 11 enigma - who has spent time on loan back at Lyon and at Napoli over the last 18 months or so - has scored just ten goals and contributed only nine assists in 91 games in all competitions over the last four years for Spurs, having failed to truly make his mark in the centre of the park.

Branded a "disgrace" by Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher due to his lack of work ethic, the one-time Amiens man also came under fire from former boss Jose Mourinho due to his Tottenham woes, with the Portuguese stating in 2021 that "Tanguy is the kind of guy that you always expect more from."

With it clear to see that the £200k-per-week asset has not lived up to his rather hefty, initial price tag, it would be fair to suggest that the signing of Ndombele has proven a notable error for Daniel Levy and co, hence the possible concern over snapping up another Lyon midfield man in the form of Caqueret.