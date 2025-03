When you think of the great Tottenham Hotspur strikers of the 21st century, most people will understandably gravitate towards Harry Kane.

After all, the England captain is the club's all-time top goalscorer and has a genuine claim to being one of the very best centre-forwards the Premier League has ever seen.

However, before the Englishman was scoring goals for fun, the Lilywhites had a number of other brilliant and sometimes underrated marksmen leading the line.