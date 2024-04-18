With a new manager at the helm, the aim for Tottenham Hotspur and Ange Postecoglou would have been to achieve Champions League football.

Fast forward to today, and the Lilywhites are in a superb position to achieve that goal, as they currently sit fifth in the league, three points behind Aston Villa with a game in hand.

However, their 4-0 defeat to Newcastle United last weekend will have certainly unsettled the camp slightly, but the one aspect that game highlighted was the need for attacking reinforcements.

With that in mind, there is one potential signing for Spurs who could end up being a realistic replacement for Timo Werner.

Tottenham want to bolster their attack this summer

According to reports from Italy via Sports Witness, Tottenham are interested in making a surprise move for Anthony Martial at the end of the season.

The French attacker has played for Manchester United for nearly ten years, but the club are letting him leave this summer.

The former Monaco star’s contract expires in June, and Sir Jim Ratcliffe is willing to let him walk on a free transfer.

The report states that plenty of clubs are interested in signing Martial for free, including Juventus, but it’s Spurs that could have “an easy route” to signing the attacker.

Why Martial is a good replacement for Werner at Spurs

In January, Postecoglou wanted to add to his attacking department, and the solution was a loan move for Werner until the end of the campaign.

Since joining, the German player has been influential, scoring twice and picking up three assists in nine starts while starting as a left-winger.

The RB Leipzig ace is typically a dynamic number nine by trade who loves to live on the shoulder of the defender, but he’s also versatile, just like Martial, as the duo can play out wide or in a central position.

This makes Martial a like-for-like swap with Werner, whom Tottenham have the option to buy for around £15m, which is obviously far more expensive than the Red Devils attacker.

Martial's 22/23 PL Stats Stats Martial League Percentile Goals 0.55 Top 19% Goals/shot 0.19 Top 13% Passes completed 24.20 Top 18% Progressive passes 3.22 Top 13% Touches (Att third) 22.91 Top 13% Progressive passes received 8.01 Top 13% Via FBref

Unfortunately, this campaign has been rather disrupted for Martial due to a couple of injury setbacks, but as you can see by the table above showcasing his statistics from last season, the number nine can be a huge threat.

Firstly, if Martial is in the side, he will score goals, and he only needs half a chance to put the ball in the back of the net, as shown by his excellent goals/shot ratio, which is far superior to Werner’s 0.07 from this season, for example.

Furthermore, the France international is much more of a complete centre forward who likes to get involved in the play, which makes him a similar player - according to FBref - to Tottenham legend Harry Kane.

The United outcast is also comfortable receiving the ball to his feet with his back to goal, which would allow him to play the Heung-min Son role perfectly.

Martial has always been known as an extremely talented player, with former teammate Nemanja Matic once calling him “one of the best strikers in the world,” so getting him for on a free seems like a smart deal, even despite his dwindling powers.

The biggest concern from the Tottenham faithful would be his poor availability and injury history, but if he can get a run of games under his belt, he could become a bargain coup.