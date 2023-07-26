With speculation still swirling regarding Harry Kane's future at Tottenham Hotspur, chairman Daniel Levy could be eyeing a dream successor to the England skipper in the form of Paris Saint-Germain contract rebel, Kylian Mbappe.

What are the latest Tottenham transfer rumours?

As per various reports, Levy may be forced to cash in on Kane this summer rather than run the risk of letting the 29-year-old leave for nothing in a year's time, with Mbappe seemingly facing a similar situation at the Parc des Princes, as the Ligue 1 giants will also not entertain a free transfer exit for the Frenchman next summer, if he does not commit his future to the club.

According to French outlet, L'Equipe, Spurs could look to pounce on the uncertainty surrounding the 24-year-old's current situation, with the north Londoners said to be among the clubs who have 'taken information' from PSG chief, Nasser al-Khelaïfi in recent days.

The belief is that the likes of Tottenham - as well as their rival suitors - see a 'possibility' of taking the former Monaco man on loan for the upcoming campaign, with Ange Postecoglou's ready to lodge an 'important' bid in order convince his current side to agree to that temporary exit.

This comes amid claims that Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal have lodged a mammoth £260m bid for the forward, despite the 70-cap superstar being valued at closer to €126m (£108m), according to Football Transfers.

Could Mbappe replace Kane at Tottenham?

For many, attempting to replace Kane either this summer or the next appears something of an impossible task, with the Premier League side set to be forced to fill the void of a player who is their all-time record scorer, having also netted 30 league goals last season to finish second in the scoring charts behind Erling Haaland (36).

If there was a man to plug the gap, however, it would seemingly be Mbappe, with the "crazy" talent - as described by Arsenal icon, Thierry Henry - having arguably been more clinical than the Englishman in recent times.

While the latter man has 280 goals in 453 games in all competitions for Spurs to date with a goal-to-game ratio of 0.61, his PSG counterpart has bagged 212 goals in just 260 games for his current side, resulting in a superior goal-to-game ratio of 0.81.

Equally, despite Kane's heroics last season - as he netted 32 goals and provided five assists in 49 games in all competitions - the Walthamstow native which still edged by Mbappe, with the World Cup-winning hotshot contributing 41 goals and ten assists in just 43 appearances across all fronts.

In the Champions League, for instance, Mbappe netted seven goals in only eight outings despite seeing his side crash out at the last 16 stage, while the Englishman only bagged one goal in eight appearances as his side were also dumped out in the first knockout round.

While it remains to be seen if the younger man could emulate his goalscoring feats in the Premier League, on the evidence of his career so far, the 5 foot 10 machine has certainly proven himself to be particularly lethal in front of goal, performing at a level that even Kane seemingly can't get close to.

Regard as arguably "the best" in the world at present - according to pundit Rio Ferdinand - Mbappe's arrival at N17 could provide Postecoglou with a new, devastating attacking figurehead.