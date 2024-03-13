Tottenham Hotspur have been fantastic this season under Ange Postecoglou, with the club now in a great position to secure Champions League football.

The Lilywhites' recent 4-0 battering of Aston Villa put them just two points behind the Villans with a game in hand.

In truth, the entire Spurs squad is filled with quality, which was only enhanced in the summer, with the midfield particularly strong.

However, there are a couple of players still in the squad who perhaps don't quite live up to that billing. Indeed, one midfielder is now worth even less than Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg having failed to meet his potential since being signed by Mauricio Pochettino.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s value in 2024

Danish star Hojbjerg has been a constant figure in the Tottenham midfield since his arrival from Southampton in 2020 for a bargain fee of £15m.

The midfielder has played all but five Premier League games in the past three seasons, racking up 174 appearances over his Spurs career so far, including 26 matches this campaign in the Premier League.

However, out of those 26 outings, the 28-year-old has only started six times, with Postecoglou opting for a more athletic and technical midfield.

Nonetheless, Hojbjerg is still estimated to be worth £26m by CIES Football Observatory after cementing himself as a reliable Premier League-quality player for a top side, unlike a certain Spurs ace who has struggled to showcase his talent.

Giovanni Lo Celso’s worth in 2024

In January 2020, Christian Eriksen left Spurs for a new challenge in Italy, joining Inter after playing at the club for seven seasons.

The Denmark international made over 300 appearances for the Lilywhites, scoring 69 goals and providing 90 assists across all competitions, firmly cementing himself as a club legend of the 2010s.

With the creative mastermind leaving, Pochettino turned Giovani Lo Celso’s £15m loan deal into a permanent signing for £27.3m, with the view that the Argentine would be the perfect replacement for Eriksen.

Initially, the former PSG ace performed well in a midfield three, starting the first seven games of the 2020/21 season and finding the net four times in the Europa League group stages and Europa League qualification phases. However, his Tottenham dream hasn’t exactly gone to plan since, with the midfielder spending the last year and a half prior to this campaign on loan at Villareal.

The XI for Lo Celso's first Premier League start Spurs 1-1 Sheffield United (Nov 2019) GK - Paulo Gazzaniga RB - Serge Aurier CB - Eric Dier CB - Davinson Sanchez LB - Ben Davies CM - Dele Alli CM - Mousa Sissoko CAM - Tanguy Ndombele RW - Giovani Lo Celso LW - Heung-min Son ST - Harry Kane

This campaign, Lo Celso has failed to work his way into the team other than when James Maddison picked up an injury, but despite his value dropping, he does have four goal contributions in four starts to his name.

Sadly, the 27-year-old is now among the lowest-valued first-team players in the Spurs squad, which is a relatively fair reflection of his influence on the side.

Spurs' Lowest Valued Players Player Value Fraser Forster £4m Bryan Gil £13m Ben Davies £13m Manor Soloman £13m Lo Celso £13m Via CIES Football Observatory

The fact that Lo Celso was an unused substitute in the victory over Villa at the weekend further supports that, and it seems that he will have to settle for a backup role to Maddison if he is to stay at Tottenham.

Overall, it’s quite clear that Lo Celso’s time at Spurs has been somewhat of a disaster, with the club set to take a huge loss on the Argentine if he does leave in the near future.