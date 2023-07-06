There has been an update regarding Tottenham Hotspur's pursuit of Wolfsburg defender, Micky van de Ven...

What's the latest on Van de Ven to Tottenham?

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the Lilywhites are said to have lodged a "verbal" offer to sign the 22-year-old, with Ange Postecoglou and co pressing on in their bid to land the 6 foot 4 ace.

Writing on Twitter regarding that developing story, the respected insider revealed: "Understand Tottenham have submitted verbal opening proposal for Micky van de Ven. Negotiations ongoing now with Wolfsburg — not done deal yet.

"No issues on personal terms, parties are close on contract details — up to Spurs and Wolfsburg."

This follows a report from football.london's Alasdair Gold which suggested that the north Londoners are set to decide whether to sign the promising Dutchman - who is valued at around £30m - or fellow centre-back, Edmond Tapsoba, as Postecoglou seeks to freshen up his backline ahead of the start of next season.

Who is Micky van de Ven similar to?

As a towering, left-footed central defender who comes from the Netherlands, there is an easy comparison to be made between Van de Ven and his compatriot, Sven Botman, with the latter man - who also stands at 6 foot 4 - having enjoyed a stellar debut season at Newcastle United last time out.

After making the move to St James' Park on a £35m deal from Lille last summer, the 23-year-old quickly made a "huge difference" to Eddie Howe's side, according to journalist Josh Bunting, having helped to stabilise a previously leaky defence that had shipped 62 top flight goals the year prior.

As it proved, the one-time Ajax youth star went on to form part of the joint-best defence in the league - alongside champions, Manchester City - as the Tynesiders conceded just 33 goals in 38 league games, with that solidity seemingly proving vital in the club securing a remarkable top four finish.

Such has been Botman's impact in English football so far, the one-time Heerenveen loanee has been tipped to go on to become the Premier League's best-ever centre-back, according to Sky Sports pundit, Jamie Redknapp, with that a marker of his undoubted talent.

For Tottenham to then find their own version of the £90k-per-week sensation could prove to be a real shrewd piece of business for Postecoglou, with Van de Ven - who has been described as a "jewel" by talent scout Jacek Kulig - having the credentials to be able to follow in his fellow Dutchman's footsteps.

Much like Botman - who is "very good technically but also has that physical presence that you need as a centre-half", according to pundit Danny Murphy - the Wolfsburg monster is also able to combine his defensive prowess with real composure in possession.

As Kulig noted, the emerging ace is a "complete & dominant" asset defensively, although is also "confident & comfortable on the ball", thus showcasing his likeness to the Newcastle man.

Those shared traits can also be shown by last season's statistical record, with Van de Ven keeping 11 clean sheets, averaging 1.4 tackles and enjoying an 88% pass accuracy rate from his 33 Bundesliga outings, while Botman also kept 11 clean sheets, averaged 1.1 tackles and had a pass accuracy rate of 87% from his 36 Premier League appearances.

Such a likeness would appear to suggest that if Spurs are able to get a deal over the line, then the Netherlands U21 international could also potentially make a 'huge difference' to the backline - as Botman has done in the northeast...