Tottenham are putting the finishing touches on a deal to send one of their young talents away for the 2024/25 campaign, it has been claimed, with a deal already broadly agreed.

Spurs planning for the future

Though Ange Postecoglou has been tasked with excelling in the Premier League now, Tottenham are clearly looking beyond the upcoming season with their transfer strategy, which has represented a major change of tack from previous regimes.

The Lilywhites have made a point to both sign young talents for the first team and focus on youth recruitment, with Techinal Director Johan Lange explaining the change of strategy earlier in the year when they signed Lucas Bergvall ahead of Barcelona.

"First of all we want to be a destination for the best young talent out there," he explained. "That can be talent coming into our academy in the foundation phase, or later being developed [when] coming through the academy. Or, as in the case, of Lucas it can be a player we decide to try to buy from a club abroad, in this case Djugardens.

"We're completely aligned as a club on how we want to build the squad over the coming years, which is hugely important. But this is not only about Ange or myself, this is a club strategy, a club alignment and Ange and myself have been brought in in different roles to execute this."

U21 players signed by Tottenham since Postecoglou's arrival Player Age Wilson Odobert 19 Archie Gray 18 Min-Hyeok Yang 18 Lucas Bergvall 18 Alejo Veliz 19 Ashley Phillips 18 Luka Vusokvic 16

Part of that plan requires young talents to be sent out on loan to gain more first team experience, and now that is precisely what seems set to happen to a homegrown talent.

Midfielder set to leave on loan

Now, midfielder Alfie Devine is set to leave the club on loan, with Belgian outlet Gazet van Antwerpen [Via Sport Witness] claiming that Spurs have "reached an agreement" for him to join Pro League side KVC Westerlo.

The two sides already have a good relationship, with the Belgian side currently where Luka Vuskovic currently plays after being signed by Spurs. Given this, it is reported that "the two clubs are in contact every week" and "a Spurs scout has been following Vušković’s development", leading to this opportunity for Devine.

The 20-year-old midfielder spent last season out on loan with Port Vale and then Plymouth Argyle, where he impressed onlookers and managers alike.

“He’s a lovely footballer. I have worked an awful lot with Alfie, so I know what he’s capable of and we are starting to see it now”, then-Plymouth boss Ian Foster told the media. “He has got a really good tactical brain, a really clear understanding of what we are asking him to do. He applies himself brilliantly.”

Now, he seems set to take his talents to Belgium despite being named among the substitutes for his side's most recent loss to Newcastle at St James' Park, with the report suggesting that only a medical and contract signing stand between him and Westerloo.