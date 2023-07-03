Tottenham Hotspur's impressive start to the transfer window looks set to continue, with various reports suggesting that the Lilwhites have reached an agreement for the signing of Manor Solomon on a free transfer.

The Shakhtar Donetsk ace - who spent last season on loan at Fulham - joins James Maddison and Guglielmo Vicario in arriving through the door at N17, with new boss Ange Postecoglou having also overseen the permanent captures of both Pedro Porro and Dejan Kulusevski.

In the case of Solomon, the 23-year-old showed flashes of his quality at Craven Cottage last season despite missing the first half of the campaign through injury, notably scoring four goals in four successive Premier League games between mid-February and early March.

That impending addition will help to strengthen a forward line that does appear rather thin on the ground at present, particularly with Lucas Moura having been allowed to depart at the end of his contract.

With that in mind, it would be no surprise if Solomon is not the only attacking asset to join Postecoglou's ranks this summer, with the Daily Mail having notably revealed at the weekend that the ex-Celtic boss is a big admirer of Brighton and Hove Albion star, Kaoru Mitoma.

The Greek-Aussie did reveal earlier this year that he had tried to sign the Japanese sensation - who is now valued at around £35m - during his stint in charge at Parkhead, with it perhaps not out of the question that the 57-year-old could revive his interest in the dazzling wing wizard.

Should Tottenham sign Kaoru Mitoma?

After previously scoring eight goals and laying on four assists in 26 games during his time on loan at Union Saint-Gilloise during the 2021/22 campaign, the 26-year-old went on to replicate that impact in the Premier League last time out, scoring seven goals and contributing six assists in 33 top-flight outings.

The highly-rated speedster - who also provided a further five goal involvements while on cup duty - has been something of a revelation of late under Roberto De Zerbi, having helped to power the Seagulls to European qualification last term.

A move to Spurs, therefore, would undoubtedly be warranted, with there a potential for Postecoglou to form an exciting attacking partnership moving forward involving Mitoma on one side and the aforementioned Solomon on the other.

While the latter man typically operated on the left-wing during his time in west London, the Israeli international has featured heavily throughout his career on the right flank, thus allowing Mitoma to rival and compete with Heung-min Son on the opposite side.

The major benefit of that partnership would be the duo's innate dribbling prowess, helping to offer a real devastating and direct threat down either flank, with the Brighton dynamo ranking in the top 5% for progressive carries among his European peers as well as in the top 16% for successful take-ons, while Solomon ranks in the top 6% for that latter metric.

Aside from being able to blossom alongside the Shakhtar menace, a further positive of snapping up Mitoma is his apparent likeness to a legendary figure of Tottenham's recent history, with Tim Sherwood (Premier League Productions, 15/04/2023, 15:55) having stated that the £10k-per-week ace manipulates the ball "like Gareth Bale".

The now-retired Welshman - who also typically operated on the flanks - is a figure who needs no real introduction, having scored 72 goals and provided 58 assists in 237 games for the north Londoners across two spells.

To think that the Lilywhites could potentially be able to line up Bale's heir apparent - and a dream partner for Solomon - with the addition of Mitoma is a truly mouthwatering prospect, indeed.