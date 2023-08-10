Tottenham Hotspur are believed to considering a raft of centre-forward targets in the event that talisman Harry Kane does leave the club this summer, with Ange Postecoglou and co believed to have identified something of a left-field option in the form of a current Premier League striker...

With an agreement having been reached with German giants Bayern Munich for the sale of Kane, the wait is now on to see if the 30-year-old is also ready to green-light the deal, having reportedly been leaning towards staying in north London of late.

Even if the in-demand ace does stay put beyond the September deadline, the fact that he has just a year left on his current deal could ensure that the Lilywhites will need to find a suitable figure who can replace the England skipper for the long term.

According to 90min, one perhaps rather rogue option that is on Tottenham's 'radar' is Fulham hitman, Aleksandar Mitrovic, with the experienced Serbian international - who has been valued at £50m - seemingly eyeing a move away from Craven Cottage, amid interest from Saudi Arabia.

There's no denying that the 28-year-old "beast" - as described by teammate Bernd Leno - can offer a real menacing threat in front of goal, with the one-time Newcastle United man having netted 14 goals in just 24 league outings in the 2022/23 campaign.

Also prolific in the second tier - as he bagged 43 Championship goals the year prior - the 6 foot 2 brute has been a truly talismanic presence for the Cottagers in recent years, with 111 goals in 205 games in all competitions to date.

Whether he would represent the right fit for Spurs is another matter, however, with it no doubt likely to be a step up if he is selected as the man to try and fill the shoes of Kane at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

There should also be concern in north London at the fact that Mitrovic is said to share a number of stylistic and statistical similarities with former Chelsea flop, Alvaro Morata, according to FBref, with the Lilywhites no doubt wanting to avoid a repeat of their rivals' mistake.

The Spaniard scored just 24 goals in 72 appearances for the Blues after signing on a hefty £70m deal back in the summer of 2017, having notably been branded a "disgrace" by pundit Richard Dunne due to his lack of impact in the capital.

The current Atletico Madrid man particularly came under fire due to his wasteful nature in front of goal, having notably missed 17 'big chances' in the 2017/18 campaign - the fourth-most in the division - while scoring just 11 league goals.

To then find their own answer to the one-time Real Madrid man with the signing of Mitrovic could prove a costly mistake for Postecoglou's side, with the pair particularly alike due to their woes on the ball, with the Fulham man ranking in just the bottom 17% for pass completion among his European peers, while Morata ranks in just the bottom 23% in that regard.

Equally, the duo are also unlikely to offer much with regard to providing quality service to their teammates when leading the line, as they rank in just the bottom 16% and the bottom 34%, respectively, for assists made per 90.

With Spurs having seen the woes that Morata endured at Stamford Bridge, they may want to think again before snapping up a possible clone in the form of Mitrovic.